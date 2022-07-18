Hull FC have again turned to the NRL as they look to solve their current halves issue. The Super League club today announced they’ve secured the services of young Newcastle Knights playmaker Tex Hoy on a two-year deal, with a further option for 2025.

“Tex is a natural footballer with the ability to create opportunities with his brilliant footwork and passing game,” Hull FC coach Brett Hodgson said in a club release.

“He’s young and hungry to show that he can play consistently at this level. We’re excited to have him on board for next season.”

The 22-year-old is equally excited, citing a guarantee of first-team football as a major motivating factor in the move.

“I’m excited for a new chapter,” Hoy told club media.

“(Hull) showed a lot of interest, which made the decision easier. They also said I had the opportunity to play every week. That’s the main thing for me.”

Hoy has made just six appearances for the struggling Knights in 2022, but has been a regular feature for the club’s NSW Cup side, which is coached by former Hull FC player Mark O’Meley.

Hoy will link up with the club at the start of next season, although they had initially sought to bring him over immediately to address a sudden shortage created by the abrupt departure of former NRL playmaker Josh Reynolds.

“At the start of the conversation with Hull the plan was for me to come over earlier,” Hoy said.

“I’m contracted to the Knights at the moment. I went to them and asked (for a release) but they wanted me to stay as someone who can help at fullback or in the halves if somebody goes down.”

Since the start of June, Hull FC have struggled to maintain their early momentum, winning just one of their past six games. They’re now at serious risk of falling out of the top six.