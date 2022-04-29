Following a week in which Peter V'landys raised the notion of rotating venues for future NRL Grand Finals in a fashion akin to the NFL's Super Bowl, the imperious administrator added further fuel to flames.

With New South Wales Premier Dom Perrottet stating on Wednesday that his state would refuse to concede any decider to Queensland, the future of the showpiece event appeared certain to remain tied to the Harbour City.

“No one wants the grand final in Queensland, including Peter (V’landys),” Perrottet said.

“As Peter knows all too well, we have invested record amounts in stadiums and sporting infrastructure.

“He also knows that having the grand final in Queensland is a bad outcome for the NRL, for every club and most importantly the fans. So he’s not taking it anywhere.”

However, with V'landys keen to create a competitive bidding market to host the final game of each season, the ARLC chairman expressed that if suburban venues in Sydney were not brought up to modern specifications Perrottet ran the risk of losing out to other buyers.

RELATED: NSW Premier shuts down NRL Grand Final move, V'landys stokes bid war

While the NSW Government secured a deal to keep each grand final at Accor Stadium until the end of 2042, the rich deal came with the caveat that the host venue for the 2000 Sydney Olympics would require upgrading.

And with neither the Perrottet or Berejiklian governments committing to facelifting the oft-chided Homebush stadium, V'landys was all too happy to call the pact into effect.

“We just want our suburban stadiums in NSW, we want that tribalism,” V’landys told Channel Nine's Today.

“We had a deal. The deal was they would spend $800 million on stadiums, but rather than spending it on Accor Stadium, we wanted it spent on suburban stadiums.

“We want those promises honoured by the NSW government, and if they don’t, we’ll take it (the grand final) elsewhere.”

Although plans for a $300,000 upgrade of Penrith's home base were outlined and outlaid by Perrottet's government of the day in December of last year, V'landys went on to suggest that this move could not be seen as the completion of the project.

“The government … is just so slow to move,” he said.

“We want ink on the paper, we want it in writing and until we get that, the grand final is up for grabs.”

Plans for Manly's Pittwater Road home to receive a $180 million upgrade were also released last month, however, blueprints for Leichhardt, Campbelltown, Belmore, Kogarah and the like to be brought into the 21st century have not been issued.