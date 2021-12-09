New South Welsh Premier Dominic Perrottet has officially announced that the City of is set for a monumental stadium upgrade, with works on the $300 million construction project set to commence next year.

While Ivan Cleary's premiership-winning side will defend their title at BlueBet Stadium across the course of the 2022 season, the Panthers will be forced across to CommBank Stadium for their 2023 and 2024 campaigns.

The precinct rebuild is the latest to take place across the state and follows the reconstruction of Allianz Stadium that is on track to be reopened in the back half of 2022.

Embed from Getty Images

Speaking on Thursday, Mr. Perrottet stated the new venue would provide the people of Penrith with their latest win since their side's grand final victory over South Sydney in October.

“The Eastern City is getting a world-class stadium, the Central City has world-class stadia and now the Western City will have a world-class stadium,” the Premier was quoted by The Western Weekender.

“Penrith Stadium is a hub for Western Sydney – it’s where sporting success is celebrated, where families come together, and where our next generation of sporting superstars train.

“But this upgrade is about much more than sport, it is about bringing suburban venues to the fore and taking major events across the state.”

Embed from Getty Images

The state's Minister for Jobs, Investment, Tourism and Western Sydney, Stuart Ayres, echoed Mr. Perrottet's views.

“This new venue will help take Penrith to the next level in sport, entertainment and tourism,” Mr Ayres explained.

“With a new international airport and metro rail line on the way in the Western Parkland City, now is exactly the right time to be investing in visitor economy assets in centres like Penrith.

“While this venue will be home to the current NRL Premiers the Penrith Panthers, it is about so much more than rugby league. This stadium will be a new major event venue for our growing population in Western Sydney.”

Embed from Getty Images

Minister for Sport Natalie Ward also divulged that the project would hold the region, the state and the nation in good stead for hosting major events well into the future.

“We already have Sydney locked in as a host city for the FIFA Women’s World Cup, and now with Penrith Stadium set to become a first-class venue, the sky is the limit when it comes to events NSW can bid for,” Mrs. Ward said.

The new stadium on the corner of Mulgoa Road and Ransley Street is set to have the capacity to host between 25,000 and 30,000 spectators with the bill set to break the $300 million barrier.

Penrith's first game at their currently ageing venue is scheduled for Round 1 when they will face the travelling Sea Eagles on Thursday, March 10.