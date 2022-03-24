After more than three decades of sub-par amenities and facilities, Manly Sea Eagles players and supporters appear set to earn some start of the art digs.

Despite several iterations of redevelopment blueprints finding their way onto the scrapheap and never into fruition, Brookvale Oval is said to be in line for a facelift akin to Parramatta's CommBank Stadium.

As first reported by The Daily Telegraph, plans to bring the Pittwater Road venue into the 21st century have been both constructed and sighted with the government-backed project set to be given the green light as early as the end of March.

These yet-to-be-released plans have been submitted in the wake of construction being completed on the 3000-seat Bob Fulton Stand, which also acts as the face of the Sea Eagles' Centre of Excellence.

Prior to ground being broken on the grandstand bearing the immortal's name, the latest to have been erected at Manly's home of 76 seasons was the Ken Arhurson Stand - which was opened in June of 1995.

While both pavilions named in honour of Arhturson and Jane Try will require raising for the 21st century to be embraced on the northern beaches, fans who bleed maroon and white will also need to wave goodbye to their iconic hill before the project's end.

With $33.1 million already exchanging hands to complete construction on both the first stages of the redevelopment, the final three grandstands - including one on Pine Avenue - are set to cost within the vicinity of $180 million

Key dates for the project are still yet to be made public, as are the titles for each of the yet-to-be-completed stands. However, early reports suggest construction will stretch across the course of two seasons.

Manly will face Canterbury at Brookvale on Sunday afternoon - their first clash on their home deck since Round 17 of last year.