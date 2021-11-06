Storm star Cameron Munster is set to turn his back on a chance to become an inaugural playmaker for the Dolphins in 2023.

Munster has been listed alongside a bevy of Queensland stars as potential signing targets for the new kids on the block, with local talent sure to be a priority in the open market for the NRL's 17th side.

With the Dolphins looking to shape their squad across the next 12 months, several Maroons currently residing in Victoria have been linked with a move to Redcliffe ahead of the club's first season in the league.

Fellow Origin representatives Harry Grant, Christian Welch and Felise Kaufusi are all currently unsigned for the 2023 season, prompting some to suggest the trio could be in the Dolphins' sights.

Grant, who holds a mutual option in his contract for 2023, is understood to be keen to remain in purple past the expiry of his current deal, with the 23-year-old set to trigger the clause in his contract.

While Melbourne will be buoyed with the mutual agreement for Grant to remain, the club's future planning is reportedly also set to see Munster remain at AAMI Park until the end of his current deal.

The champion five-eighth is tipped to see out his contract until the end of 2023 - according to The Courier Mail - quashing any suggestion of an early release to lead the Dolphins in Round 1 of their maiden campaign in the NRL.

CAMERON MUNSTER

Fullback Storm 2021 SEASON AVG 0.3

Tries 0.6

Try Assists 3.1

Tackle Breaks

Storm chairman Matt Tripp expressed his confidence in Munster turning his back on a move north to play under Wayne Bennett.

“Cam has indicated he wants to see out his career at the club,” Tripp told News Corp.

“I know he made comments earlier this year, but he quickly back-pedalled and tried to correct it after we had spoken. I don’t think he’d really thought it through.

"Melbourne is home to him. He is pretty settled down here.

“He’s probably got five or six good years left in him. I’d like to think that beyond 2023 he’d still want to make Melbourne home."

Munster's future at the Storm had been strained by his recent involvement in the club's white powder saga, with the 27-year-old having since undergone rehabilitation.

The swift playmaker is understood to be on the mend and turning his attention to the 2022 season, with Melbourne seeking finals retribution in 2022.