The Dolphins were only announced as the NRL's 17th franchise on Wednesday morning, but already they are being heavily linked with a pair of Melbourne Storm superstars.

It has been previously reported that the Storm could struggle in a big way to hold onto all of their off-contract talent at the end of 2022, and both Harry Grant and Cameron Munster are believed to be firmly in the Dolphins' sights as they begin to build their roster.

Wayne Bennett is expected to be unveiled as the club's first coach in the coming days, with an announcement expected by the end of the week at the latest.

The club can then begin to negotiate for a full squad of 30 players from November 1, the same day as all 2022 off-contract players in the NRL can start speaking to other clubs.

According to a Daily Telegraph report, the Dolphins want a Queensland star or two to launch the club and give them a face in the sunshine state.

It's understood both Grant and Munster have both privately expressed interest in returning home to Queensland.

Munster has had off-field issues in the past couple of weeks, however, is still seen as Queensland's first choice half ahead of 2022 and would be an enormous coup for the Dolphins to lead the side in their inaugural season.

He is, however, still on contract for 2023. He could seek a release should he want to head home however.

Grant is also an Origin level player for the Maroons, and while his contract is believed to be somewhat tricky given a mutual option for 2023, however, it would take Melbourne increasing what they are currently paying Grant to hold onto the dummy half.

Grant's decision will undoubtedly pend on Brandon Smith's future at the club however.

The Kiwi is also off-contract at the end of the 2022 season, however, wants to start at hooker and is likely to test the open market. Grant presents a significant challenge to Smith's starting spot at nine, however, Smith is also likely to be seeking an upgraded contract ahead of 2023.