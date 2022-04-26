The Melbourne Storm have unsurprisingly claimed an overwhelming majority of key spots in the Round 7 team of the week following their 70-10 demolition job of the New Zealand Warriors on Monday evening in the round's final game.

All of Ryan Papenhuyzen, Cameron Munster, Jahrome Hughes and Harry Grant found their way into the team, while Xavier Coates' four-try performance was enough to see him selected as well.

Elsewhere, the Brisbane Broncos and Parramatta Eels had three players make the cut for the side, while the Penrith Panthers again had multiple representatives. The other teams represented were the Cronulla Sharks, Wests Tigers, St George Illawarra Dragons and North Queensland Cowboys, with no losing team having a player make the cut.

A reminder that the team of the week is picked completely objectively, all based on an algorithm that calculates each player's stats and generates a total score.

The interchange players must also play from the bench.

Here is the Round 7 team.

1. Ryan Papenhuyzen (Storm)

The man of the match in Melbourne's demolition of the Warriors could have gone to any one of about four or five different players, but Papenhuyzen ended up taking the spot, and it's little surprise he wears the number one jersey in the team of the week.

He scored two tries, ran for 158 metres and assisted another three in a superb performance.

2. Xavier Coates (Storm)

Coates continues to go from strength to strength following his off-season move from Brisbane to Melbourne, and added 200 metres on Sunday, to go with four tries in a performance which included a ht-trick in the space of eight minutes.

3. Siosifa Talakai (Sharks)

Arguably the best individual performance of the year to date, Talakai was a wrecking ball on the edge for the Sharks, giving Manly defenders out wide nightmares.

He had the biggest score of the season so far under our algorithm, winding up with two tries, 262 metres, three line breaks, three try assists and eight tackle busts.

4. Stephen Crichton (Panthers)

In what was quite possibly Crichton's best performance of the season to date, he crossed for three Penrith tries to go with 111 metres and a pair of line breaks in a performance which had the Raiders' defence scrambling all afternoon. In fact, he was 12 points ahead of the third-placed centre, Justin Olam. Surprisingly, Dylan Brown was fourth.

5. David Nofoaluma (Tigers)

Nofoaluma was enormous on the wing for the Tigers in their second straight shock win, this time over the Rabbitohs on Saturday.

He scored two tries, but also ran for 140 metres, made two line breaks and added six tackle busts in a performance which was seemingly dangerous everytime he touched the ball.

6. Cameron Munster (Storm)

Would you imagine our surprise at Cameron Munster making this team yet again? 190 metres for a half is astronomical, but that's exactly what Munster wound up with from the demolition of the Warriors, to go with three try assists.

7. Jahrome Hughes (Storm)

Hughes at halfback wasn't even close to having his spot called into question. He kicked off his evening with an intercept try in the seventh minute, scored another before it was all over and added 137 metres to go with three try assists.

8. Payne Haas (Broncos)

Haas was unbelievable yet again for the Broncos, earning yet another nomination to the team of the week. Despite solidering on through an AC joint injury which looked incredibly painful, the Brisbane prop managed to run for 254 metres as he kept his side in the contest and then helped them power away to victory.

9. Harry Grant (Storm)

Harry Grant continues to put his hand up as the best dummy half in the competition in competition to Damien Cook.

Running the ball an astronomical amount for a dummy half, he made 119 metres, scored a try, made a line break and added five tackle busts in an exceptional performance.

10. Francis Molo (Dragons)

Molo has been slowly improving with each passing week at the Dragons, and while he crossed for a try against the Roosters on ANZAC Day, he also came up with 126 metres, a line break and a pair of tackle busts in an excellent performance.

11. Isaiah Papali'i (Eels)

Papali'i scored a double during the winning effort against the Knights, also running for 147 metres in a strong performance we have become accustomed to from the Tigers-bound forward.

31 Tackles with just a single miss is just another part of Papali'i and his almost regular, week-to-week game.

12. Shaun Lane (Eels)

Lane may have scored only half the tries as Papali'i (one), but he was just as dangerous, particularly during the first half when he was among the Eels' best.

He added to his stats with a line break, a try assist and a trio of tackle busts to edge out Teig Wilton who was next when it came to scores on our algorithm.

13. Isaah Yeo (Panthers)

You can almost set your watch to Yeo appearing in this team, such is the regularity of the Penrith star being picked in jersey number 13.

In a 74-minute effort against Canberra, he scored a try, made 126 metres added a line break and a tackle bust, and made 33 tackles on his was to edging out Joe Ofahengaue and Jason Taumalolo for the spot.

14. Heilum Luki (Cowboys)

Luki played 51 minutes off the bench for the Cowboys and put his hand up to move back into the starting side next week with a strong effort which saw him score a try and run for 81 metres.

15. Ryan Matterson (Eels)

Matterson, despite coming from the bench for the Eels, led all runners for his side on Sunday in the Hunter, playing a superb game from the pine.

He may not have scored, but ended up with 193 metres (with 80 recorded as post-contact), to go with three tackle busts and a pair of offloads.

16. Cory Paix (Broncos)

Originally named to play at hooker, Paix was a late demotion to the bench, but turned the game for the Broncos when he came onto the field.

He scored the try in the 55th minute which started the rot for the Bulldogs, but also came up with two line breaks in just five runs, as well as 25 tackles.

17. Keenan Palasia (Broncos)

Palasia was a surprise drop back to the bench for Friday's clash with Canterbury, but made instant impact after being brought onto the field early for Haas to get his shoulder checked out.

Palasia ended up with 111 metres and 36 tackles in a real workman-like performance in the middle third of the park for Kevin Walters' side.