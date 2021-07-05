The Melbourne Storm have announced the contract of Trent Loiero has been extended until the end of 2023.

In a big off-field day for the Storm, the club have also confirmed the immediate switch of St George Illawarra Dragons' junior Tyran Wishart, which was first reported last week.

Loiero, who has been on a development deal with the club for the last two years and based at the Sunshine Coast Falcons, has impressed in the Queensland Cup and made his NRL debut in Round 4 this year.

While struggling to break into the side permanently, the 20-year-old has now played five games for Craig Bellamy's team, including an 80-minute starting performance in the pre-Origin Round 13 win over the Gold Coast Titans.

Already with two tries to his NRL career tally, the 80-minute performance also saw him make three tackle busts and 49 tackles.

Melbourne's general manager of football Frank Ponissi heaped praise on Loiero's ascension to the top 30 at the club.

“Trent is a young forward we have earmarked as a long-term NRL player for Storm and it’s very pleasing that he continues to justify the faith we have in him,” he said.

“Trent is also another great example of the pathways that exist with our feeder clubs in Queensland, with seven players from the Falcons alone making their NRL debuts for Storm over the past two seasons.”

The Melbourne junior recruitment system, which seems to find winners more often than it doesn't, has also picked up Wishart, son of former legend Rod.

Wishart, who can play in both the halves and at hooker, has impressed in junior rugby league and will now be able to learn from the mentorship of Craig Bellamy.

Ponissi said he will develop into an excellent talent for the Storm.

“Tyran is very competitive, likes to play with the footy in his hands and is a good defender,” Ponissi said.

“We think he’s a natural footballer who can adapt to a few roles here at Storm.

“We can already see what a fine young man Tyran is and look forward to him continuing to develop on and off the field.”