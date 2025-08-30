Melbourne Storm fans will be eagerly awaiting the return of their champion halfback Jahrome Hughes, after being dismantled 40-10 by the Sydney Roosters on Friday night.

Hughes was sidelined last month, after suffering a nasty shoulder injury that many feared would put him out for the year.

The Dally M winner has bounced back, however, and is set for a return next week.

"He will need to get through a little bit," Bellamy said after his side's defeat on Friday.

"He has been out for a while.

"It is going to be hard for him with his game back, but he prefers coming back a week before the finals rather than coming back in a finals game."

Bellamy admitted that Hughes has been itching to get back to work, and will be suiting up for the Storm barring a medical professional's intervention.

"He is really keen to get back next week,” Bellamy conceded.

"If the medical people think it is not plausible or it is a real big risk, well, we probably won't do it."

Hughes is expected to be a little rusty after his lengthy sideline stint, which is why Bellamy is keen on getting him back in.

"I am not quite sure how much we would use him in the finals then if he hasn't played any footy before the finals,” the legendary coach added.

"So we're really keen to get him back out there next week, and he is keen to do it.

“He thinks he is feeling okay with the shoulder, so hopefully the week will turn out okay."

If all goes well, Storm faithful will see their star halfback return to the lineup in their clash against the Brisbane Broncos.