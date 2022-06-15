Week 14 absolutely bucked the historic trend of below par, Origin-affected rounds. At the top of the table we saw the top four send messages while the Dogs recorded the mother of all upsets.

How have Round 14s results affected your side's landing spot?

1. Penrith Panthers (Last Week: 1)

The Panthers five (minus Isaah Yeo due to injury) returned to their club side and played the Knights off the park. They were able to put a tough shift on Wednesday night behind them.

The 42-6 win was every bit as convincing as the score-line suggested. Truthfully they were lucky to concede that one try after dominating for 75+ minutes.

Kikau, Tago and May had a night out on the left while Crichton and To'o also feasted on the right. This side is in another class right now.

2. North Queensland Cowboys (2)

The Cowboys juggernaut just continues to roll on. Friday night saw them throw the Dragons around an run up a 31-12 score-line.

Jason Taumalolo lead the way with 207 metres in a big shift, while Scott Drinkwater, Val Holmes and Murray Taulagi each tore the Dragons soft defence to shreds.

Reece Robson reminded the Dragons of what they let go with a monster effort. A horror injury to young gun Heilum Luki was the only negative on the night.

3. Brisbane Broncos (3)

Brisbane have had some incredible wins in 2022 but this may just be their best. They managed to hold off the fast-finishing Raiders despite being well down on troops.

Reynolds, Farnworth and Haas all failed to finish the due due to injury, while Kotoni Staggs was also absent. Patrick Carrigan and Thomas Flegler more than made up for their middle forwards absence.

Te Maire Martin's move to fullback has been a masterstroke while young Ezra Mam is making a serious case to partner Reynolds long term.

4. Melbourne Storm (5)

Oh no. Is that the sound of the Storm returning to their destructive best? Despite still missing their star fullback the Storm were too much for the Roosters on Saturday evening.

Cameron Munster capped off an all time week with yet another brilliant performance. Marion Seve had the best game of his career while Grant Anderson enjoyed a dream debut.

Any worries about the purple machine can be put to rest. Papenuyzen will miss another week but I don't think it will matter.

5. Cronulla Sharks (7)

The Sharks continued their recent run of win-loss-win with a comprehensive, if not totally dominant, victory over the Warriors.

It's hard to be negative about a side who ran in eight tries but Craig Fitzgibbon won't be thrilled with the slow start here.

If the Sharks can nail their start and put in a full 80 minute performance, there's a very high ceiling here. The Katoa vs Mulitalo try race is really heating up.

6. Sydney Roosters (6)

The Roosters escape a drop here due to results around them but can be somewhat happy with their shift this past Saturday. They largely matched it with the Storm despite losing Keary early on.

Joseph Suaalii continued on his rapid rise, scoring a brilliant try early on. James Tedesco is back to his destructive best, although continues to struggle with his shorts.

Nat Butcher is one of those players every team needs. He doesn't get the headlines but always does his job. The Roosters face a litmus test this weekend against the Eels.

7. Parramatta Eels (4)

Yikes! This was the performance Eels fans thought was behind them. They were absolutely whacked by the 16th-placed Bulldogs in an all-time horror performance.

Mitch Moses strolling through untouched only to have the ball knocked from his grasp completely summed up the 'effort'.

This has to act as the mother of wake-up calls for a side capable of much better. They can no longer hang their hat on that win over Penrith. It's long forgotten.

8. Manly Sea Eagles (10)

The level of opposition wasn't exactly stellar but Manly ran riot against the Tigers, away from home and missing their two superstar attacking weapons.

I'm the unofficial head of the Reuben Garrick appreciation club. This guy is everything our great game is about and is way more than just a fill in number one.

Haumole Olakau'atu has been named for Tonga but I wouldn't be shocked if Brad Fittler is on the right right now. Tolutau Koula scored a highlight reel try. Josh Aloiai blasted his former side apart.

9. Canberra Raiders (8)

The Raiders were so close to continuing their good run of form however fell just short in Brisbane. They'll be disappointed given the Broncos casualty ward.

I'm running out of superlatives to describe Joseph Tapine and his form right now. Xavier Savage continued to show signs that his future is oh so bright.

Not the end of the world here for the resurgent Raiders but I just can't shake that feeling they should have come home over the top of the injury riddled Broncos here.

10. South Sydney Rabbitohs (11)

Another week another Alex Johnston bag of tries. The freakish try scoring winger just continues to rewrite the record books. Two hattys in two weeks is incredible.

Souths were very good against the Titans. Campbell Graham put his name in Origin contention while Walker, Cook and Murray were all big.

Keaon Koloamatangi is an absolute weapon out wide. He's been a standout and has been rewarded with a Tongan debut next week. Very well deserved.

11. St George Illawarra Dragons (9)

The Dragons continue to fall short to the big boys. They were reduced to spectators as the red hot Cowboys ran riot in Townsville.

Moses Suli is one player who can be extremely proud of his effort, topping the metres for his side as well as crossing for a try and breaking a ridiculous 12 tackles.

Jaydn Su'A returned from injury with a big game and pressed his Origin claims. Otherwise though the Dragons were pretty average against far superior opposition.

12. Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs (16)

For 80 minutes this past Monday afternoon the Bulldogs were everyone's second team. This was a brilliant performance by a side finally playing to their potential.

Josh Addo Carr has been near perfect since his Origin overlooking, which confirms his status as a true superstar. That's how star players react. NSW's loss has been the Dogs gain.

Matt Burton had one of the games of the season in both attack and defence. His last ditch tackle on Mitch Moses, despite the game being well in hand, should be the standard.

13. Newcastle Knights (12)

The poor Knights were in the wrong place at the wrong time this weekend. No one was beating that Penrith side. Unfortunately though that Knights' performance doesn't beat many.

They lost Ponga early to a horror HIA that may end his Origin Two hopes, but even prior to the injury this was all one way traffic.

Newcastle have a fanbase who are the envy of many. Unfortunately on the field the Knights have largely been woeful and were complete fodder here.

14. Wests Tigers (13)

Tigers fans must be sicking of reading these words but it was yet another horror week for the club. They were spanked by Manly amongst another week of turmoil.

Luke Garner's 34th minute try was the only highlight on a day that saw Brent Naden sent off for a tackle gone wrong. Ofahengaue, Hastings and Twal aside, this was dire.

Luciano Leilua's time with the club has ended, although given his current form there doesn't seem to be many Tigers fans too upset.

15. New Zealand Warriors (14)

What could have been!? The Warriors started this game like a team possessed. They were 12-0 up inside the opening 15 minutes and had the ball on a string.

Unfortunately the next 25 minutes were spend standing up their posts as the Sharks ran in tries for fun. Losing Ben Murdoch-Masila early didn't help but they just didn't aim up.

With one game standing between them and finally returning home, I really worry what the Panthers will do to this side this coming weekend.

16. Gold Coast Titans (15)

The Titans have finally hit rock bottom! They sit 16th on the ladder and 16th here as the worst team in the competition. Big Tino aside, they're played like it for weeks now.

The Bunnies are by no means the side they were in 2021 but they might as well have been given the ease they tore this hapless Titans side apart.

Tino Fa'asuamaleaui kept them in this on his own back. He was 10/10 after a huge performance in Origin just days earlier. He deserves far better.