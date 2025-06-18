The Queensland Maroons have put together a clinical first half in Perth to take a 20-point lead into the halftime break.

Fighting to save the series after being blown out in Game 1, the Maroons have been near perfect for much of the first half, and are well on their way to setting up a live decider in Sydney.

The Blues were poor from the opening minutes, with Jarome Luai putting a kick out on the full, but a captain's challenge over a strip from Nathan Cleary saw Brian To'o cross for the first try.

That's where the fun ended for the Blues though, with the Maroons running on four tries through the remainder of the first half.

Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow would score the first two just seven minutes apart, the first coming off an overlap for numbers to the right, and the second a kick where he was able to out jump Brian To'o.

The Maroons continued their barrage with momentum and possession, aided by an incredible 8-0 penalty count at halftime.

Queensland continued to attack in between Blues mistakes, who were their own worst enemy, with Cameron Munster scoring off a Harry Grant assist in the 30th minute just minutes after a penalty goal was slotted to add to the lead.

That penalty goal came with Zac Lomax bringing the ball out of trouble, but elbowing Trent Loiero in the head. The Parramatta winger was able to stay on the field, but will almost certainly face scrutiny from the match review committee.

A Blues try to Cleary was overruled in the closing stages of the first half due to a Stefano Utoikamanu obstruction, and Queensland would add to their lead yet again on the stroke of halftime through Kurt Capewell off a Kurt Mann assist.

Match summary

Queensland Maroons 26 (Tries: Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow [2], Cameron Munster, Kurt Capewell; Conversions: Valentine Holmes 4/4; Penalty Goals: Valentine Holmes 1/1) lead New South Wales Blues 6 (Try: Brian To'o; Conversion: Zac Lomax 1/1)