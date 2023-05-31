Reuben Cotter and Thomas Flegler will both escape with fines after being charged by the NRL's match review committee from Game 1 of the 2023 State of Origin series.

Flegler picked up the more serious of the two charges after being hit with a Grade 2 careless high tackle for a shot, leaving Tom Trbojevic suffering from Category 1 concussion symptoms.

The high tackle, which saw direct contact with the head of Trbojevic, has been assessed as Grade 2 by the match review committee.

Under the NRL's suspension policy, Origin is viewed in a different light to NRL matches, meaning even a Grade 2 offence is eligible for a fine, with it being Flegler's first offence, despite the firebrand Brisbane Broncos' prop holding multiple offences on his rolling 12-month NRL record.

It will mean Flegler is able to escape with a fine that is 13 per cent of his match fee with an early guilty plea, or 20 per cent if he fights and loses at the judiciary.

Cotter, who was named man of the match, was charged with a crusher tackle on Josh Addo-Carr during the second half of Queensland's win.

The Grade 1 charge brings with it a fine equal to ten per cent of his match fee with an early guilty plea, or 13 per cent if he fights and loses.

Both players will have shortened timelines to either plead guilty or elect to fight charges at the judiciary after the opening Origin game.