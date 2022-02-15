Josh Addo-Carr has confirmed he will start his time at the Canterbury Bulldogs on the wing, but is still open to a role change later in the season if the opportunity presents itself.

The former Melbourne Storm star, who is a New South Wales State of Origin player and one of the best wingers in the game, has moved to the Bulldogs as part of a radical transformation at Belmore.

Under head coach Trent Barrett and director of football Phil Gould, Canterbury have brought in over ten players for the new campaign, with Addo-Carr joined by Matt Dufty, Matt Burton, Tevita Pangai Junior and Paul Vaughan as the headline acts.

It was Dufty who Addo-Carr said would start at fullback though, telling Fox Sports that he had been impressive during the pre-season.

“I think I will definitely start on the wing,” Addo-Carr said.

“If that fullback opportunity comes up I will try do my best.

“But we have young Matt Dufty there, who has had a really good pre-season. But I’m just excited to work with this great backline and it is going to be exciting.”

Saying he and the new recruits had brought a "new level of energy" to the Bulldogs, who have been pasted to the bottom of the NRL table for years, Addo-Carr said he would also put his hand up if the opportunity arose to captain Canterbury.

“I definitely would put my hand up,” Addo-Carr said.

“But Josh (Jackson) is an outstanding player and his work ethic is amazing. He is a hard worker. He is one of the best I have seen.

“But I would definitely put my hand up if the club wants me to and if Trent or the leaders want me to lead then it is up to them.”

Addo-Carr won't play in Canterbury's first trial with the Newcastle Knights on Monday, but is likely to take the field in their second clash next week with the Cronulla Sharks.