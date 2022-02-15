State of Origin - QLD v NSW: Game 1
ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 04: Josh Addo-Carr of the Blues celebrates scoring a try during game one of the 2020 State of Origin series between the Queensland Maroons and the New South Wales Blues at the Adelaide Oval on November 04, 2020 in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Josh Addo-Carr has confirmed he will start his time at the Canterbury Bulldogs on the wing, but is still open to a role change later in the season if the opportunity presents itself.

The former Melbourne Storm star, who is a New South Wales State of Origin player and one of the best wingers in the game, has moved to the Bulldogs as part of a radical transformation at Belmore.

Under head coach Trent Barrett and director of football Phil Gould, Canterbury have brought in over ten players for the new campaign, with Addo-Carr joined by Matt Dufty, Matt Burton, Tevita Pangai Junior and Paul Vaughan as the headline acts.

It was Dufty who Addo-Carr said would start at fullback though, telling Fox Sports that he had been impressive during the pre-season.

“I think I will definitely start on the wing,” Addo-Carr said.

“If that fullback opportunity comes up I will try do my best.

“But we have young Matt Dufty there, who has had a really good pre-season. But I’m just excited to work with this great backline and it is going to be exciting.”

Saying he and the new recruits had brought a "new level of energy" to the Bulldogs, who have been pasted to the bottom of the NRL table for years, Addo-Carr said he would also put his hand up if the opportunity arose to captain Canterbury.

“I definitely would put my hand up,” Addo-Carr said.

“But Josh (Jackson) is an outstanding player and his work ethic is amazing. He is a hard worker. He is one of the best I have seen.

“But I would definitely put my hand up if the club wants me to and if Trent or the leaders want me to lead then it is up to them.”

Addo-Carr won't play in Canterbury's first trial with the Newcastle Knights on Monday, but is likely to take the field in their second clash next week with the Cronulla Sharks.

Follow Zero Tackle on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for more of the latest rugby league news.
 