Another round is in the books, and it's time for the season to move into full finals preparation mode with the Origin period behind us.

The Zero Tackle NRL MVP race is also heating up, with Canberra prop Joseph Tapine continuing his incredible run of form to win another unanimous best on ground and move into the lead of the overall season race ahead of a host of spine players who have locked down the top during the first 17 rounds of the season.

His five-point lead means he has now scored 144 out of a possible 160 votes in the Raiders' last eight games, having only registered seven votes during the opening nine rounds of the competition.

Cameron Munster and James Tedesco both polled double-digit votes in their respective games, meaning they are still within five and six votes respectively, while last week's leader Ben Hunt falls to fourth in the standings.

Here all the Round 18 votes.

North Queensland Cowboys vs Cronulla Sharks

The Cowboys came into the clash against the Sharks severely understrength, and ultimately that was the way it played out as the Sharks managed to emerge from Townsville with victory by 14 points. Jesse Ramien was, for the second week in a row, the best for the men from the Shire.

Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Jack Blyth 5 Jesse Ramien Jesse Ramien Jesse Ramien Jesse Ramien 4 Cameron McInnes Toby Rudolf Toby Rudolf Cameron McInnes 3 Teig Wilton Cameron McInnes Peta Hiku Peta Hiku 2 William Kennedy Peta Hiku Connor Tracey Toby Rudolf 1 Peta Hiku Connor Tracey Cameron McInnes Teig Wilton

Parramatta Eels vs New Zealand Warriors

The Eels managed to come away with a ten-point win over the New Zealand Warriors, although it's difficult to suggest they were anywhere near the top of their game in the effort. Reed Mahoney was the undoubted best on ground, setting up a try and playing a hand in everything.

Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Jack Blyth 5 Reed Mahoney Reed Mahoney Reed Mahoney Reed Mahoney 4 Isaiah Papali'i Shaun Lane Isaiah Papali'i Isaiah Papali'i 3 Maika Sivo Isaiah Papali'i Maika Sivo Maika Sivo 2 Shaun Lane Maika Sivo Shaun Lane Shaun Lane 1 Addin Fonua-Blake Addin Fonua-Blake Addin Fonua-Blake Clinton Gutherson

Sydney Roosters vs St George Illawarra Dragons

Joseph Manu continued his freakish run of form as he led the Roosters on a demolition job of the Dragons, with the tri-colours managing to put 50 points on in the rout. Victor Radley, James Tedesco and Sam Walker were among the other standouts for Trent Robinson's side.

Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Jack Blyth 5 Joseph Manu Joseph Manu Joseph Manu Joseph Manu 4 Victor Radley James Tedesco Sam Walker Sam Walker 3 James Tedesco Sam Walker James Tedesco James Tedesco 2 Sam Walker Victor Radley Victor Radley Ben Hunt 1 Sam Verrills Sam Verrills Sam Verrills Victor Radley

Manly Sea Eagles vs Newcastle Knights

Is there anything Daly Cherry-Evans can't do? Just 72 hours after leading the Queensland Maroons to a State of Origin series victory over the Blues, he helped Manly put 40 on the hapless Newcastle Knights, with Andrew Davey and Reuben Garrick leading the support cast.

Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Jack Blyth 5 Adam Reynolds Daly Cherry-Evans Daly Cherry-Evans Daly Cherry-Evans 4 Tesi Niu Andrew Davey Andrew Davey Reuben Garrick 3 Moeaki Fotuaika Reuben Garrick Reuben Garrick Andrew Davey 2 AJ Brimson Jason Saab Haumole Olakau'atu Kalyn Ponga 1 Zac Hoskings Haumole Olakau'atu Kalyn Ponga Haumole Olakau'atu

Gold Coast Titans vs Brisbane Broncos

Adam Reynolds continues to turn himself into the season's best signing, leading an undrestrength Broncos past the Titans. Tesi Niu's return from injury has been something special as well, after being among the best on ground last week.

Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Jack Blyth 5 Daly Cherry-Evans Tesi Niu Adam Reynolds Adam Reynolds 4 Reuben Garrick Adam Reynolds Tesi Niu Tesi Niu 3 Andrew Davey AJ Brimson AJ Brimson Zac Hoskings 2 Haumole Olakau'atu Ezra Mam Sosefo Fifita AJ Brimson 1 Jason Saab Erin Clark Ezra Mam Moeaki Fotuaika

Wests Tigers vs Penrith Panthers

The Tigers were gallant in their effort against the Panthers, but ultimately couldn't get the job done as a Dylan Edwards and James Fisher-Harris Penrith side managed to squeeze past them and continue their incredible run of form at the top of the table, where they now sit eight points clear.

Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Jack Blyth 5 James Fisher-Harris Dylan Edwards James Fisher-Harris James Fisher-Harris 4 Viliame Kikau James Fisher-Harris Dylan Edwards Viliame Kikau 3 Jackson Hastings Adam Doueihi Joe Ofahengaue Dylan Edwards 2 Dylan Edwards Viliame Kikau Viliame Kikau Jackson Hastings 1 Adam Doueihi Jackson Hastings Adam Doueihi Joe Ofahengaue

Melbourne Storm vs Canberra Raiders

The Storm have struggled with the Raiders at times over the years, and so it was again on Sunday in the Victorian capital as the green machine managed to pick up two crucial competition points in the run to September. Joseph Tapine continues to be the standout, and is now the MVP leader.

Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Jack Blyth 5 Joseph Tapine Joseph Tapine Joseph Tapine Joseph Tapine 4 James Schiller Cameron Munster Cameron Munster James Schiller 3 Cameron Munster Kenneath Bromwich Xavier Savage Cameron Munster 2 Kenneath Bromwich Xavier Savage James Schiller Kenneath Bromwich 1 Adam Elliott Adam Elliott Kenneath Bromwich Adam Elliott

Canterbury Bulldogs vs South Sydney Rabbitohs

The Bulldogs scored 28 points on Sunday evening to close out the round, but even it wasn't enough as Latrell Mitchell lit them up, particularly in the last quarter of an hour. A unanimous man of the match for Mitchell following points last week has announced his return from injury, and South Sydney could be now a real threat heading into the back end of the year.

Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Jack Blyth 5 Latrell Mitchell Latrell Mitchell Latrell Mitchell Latrell Mitchell 4 Tevita Tatola Tevita Tatola Tevita Tatola Tevita Tatola 3 Alex Johnston Alex Johnston Declan Casey Declan Casey 2 Declan Casey Declan Casey Kyle Flanagan Alex Johnston 1 Kyle Flanagan Keaon Koloamatangi Cody Walker Kyle Flanagan

Top ten