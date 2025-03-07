Brisbane Broncos star Kotoni Staggs has confirmed he has no intentions of leaving the club, and wants to re-sign.

Staggs has been rumoured to be close to locking up a contract extension for months now, but nothing has been formalised between he and the club as yet.

The Broncos are in a tight salary cap situation, with plenty of big-money contracts already on the books led by those for Patrick Carrigan, Payne Haas and Reece Walsh, who re-signed during 2024.

That left Staggs and Selwyn Cobbo as the two key names off-contract at the end of 2025, with neither putting pen to paper yet.

It's understood the club won't be able to retain both players given salary cap pressures, despite coach Michael Maguire claiming they will be able to make it work.

Cobbo's offer was believed to have been taken off the table following Maguire's arrival at Red Hill for the time being.

Staggs, who is injured to start the season with a quad problem and missed Brisbane's season-opening beatdown of the Sydney Roosters on Thursday evening, told The Sydney Morning Herald that the Broncos is where he wants to be.

"This is where I want to be. I love the club – I've been here for eight years now. Every time I put this jersey on I go out to prove why I want to be in the club," the star centre said.

"I've left that in my manager's hands and the club's hands, so hopefully something will come out, and they can work through something. I've just got to worry about myself now."

Complicating matters for the Broncos is Staggs' form, with the centre in for a major contract upgrade when he does sign onto a new deal, whether that be in the Queensland capital or elsewhere.

While multiple clubs are believed to have expressed interest in Cobbo, it's unclear how many have done the same for Staggs, who may well not have tested the market at this stage given the rumoured advanced negotiations with the Broncos to remain at the club.