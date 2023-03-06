Spencer Leniu will depart the foot of the mountains for the Sydney Roosters at the end of this season after he confirmed the news on Monday, even though he's 'never been further east than Blacktown'.

The Samoan international has been a dynamo for the Panthers over the past few seasons, playing in both grand finals as he announced himself as one of the most impactful bench props in the game.

Having collected two premiership rings and a World Cup campaign under his belt whilst at Penrith, Leniu is keen for a fresh challenge. As hard as it was to tell his team-mates he'd be departing the club, the front-rower had to push what he's comfortable with.

“The decision was purely based on the benefit of me and progressing my career,” Leniu told The Sydney Morning Herald. “I felt like I had to get out of my comfort zone and try something new and challenge myself. That was the most important thing to making the decision.