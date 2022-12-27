Despite playing just 18 NRL games in his first two seasons, Blake Taaffe is set for a lot more first-grade in 2023 if his pre-season form has anything to do with it.

The South Sydney young gun burst onto the scene late in 2021, debuting in a cameo role off the bench before Latrell Mitchell's reckless tackle on Joseph Manu handed Taaffe the Rabbitohs' No. 1 jersey, leading the club to a Grand Final appearance.

As impressive as the 23 year-old was during his stint, Taaffe has featured in just 18 of a possible 41 NRL games since his debut, with no room in the Bunnies' backline for the local junior. However, head coach Jason Demetriou looks set to include him in South Sydney's best 17 next season.

Benji Marshall filled the Rabbitohs' No. 14 jersey in 2021, spending his sole season in Redfern as a bench utility before Kodi Nikorima filled the boots in 2022, a role Demetriou is eyeing for Taaffe next year.

"He's probably been our best in the pre-season," Demetriou told AAP.

"He learned some good lessons last year and that's put him in good stead for this year.

"He's got some good versatility, Blake.