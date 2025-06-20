Following links to Selwyn Cobbo, the South Sydney Rabbitohs have been linked to another Australian Kangaroos and QLD Maroons representative as they prepare for the future.

Although coach Wayne Bennett shut the door on any pursuit of Cobbo, that hasn't stopped the Rabbitohs from being linked to a number of other stars over the past few months, such as Taylan May, who has since signed with the Wests Tigers.

Set to re-sign ageing duo Alex Johnston and Cody Walker on new contracts for 2026, the club have now found themselves linked to eight-time Origin representative David Fifita who is free to negotiate with rival teams from November 1.

"Reports are going around that a phone call has been made to Wayne Bennett by David Fifita to see if there is any position for him at Heffron Park," The Triple M Whisper said in a segment on Triple M Breakfast with Beau, Tarsh & Woodsy.

"David Fifita believes South Sydney will have a chance at a premiership in the next two years."

The links between Fifita and the Rabbitohs come after he previously attracted the interest of the Wests Tigers, but their interest in the barnstorming forward has seemingly cooled.

One of the highest-paid players in the NRL with an annual salary of around $1 million, Fifita has had glimpses of brilliance since signing and moving to the Gold Coast, but hasn't looked like the same player he was during his time at Red Hill with the Brisbane Broncos.

Currently on the sidelines with an ankle injury, Fifita hasn't been sighted in first-grade since Round 8 but did spend some time in the QLD Cup with the Ipswich Jets after being axed by coach Des Hasler.

However, a return to the NRL field could happen soon with him being named 18th man for their Round 16 clash against the Gold Coast Titans.