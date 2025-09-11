The South Sydney Rabbitohs have handed NRL contracts to two of the best young talents emerging from the QLD Cup reserve-grade competition.\r\n\r\nContinuing to rebuild their roster, the Rabbitohs have made several new signings over the past 24 months as they aim to return to the NRL Finals series and re-establish themselves as a force to be reckoned with in the NRL competition.\r\n\r\nAfter spending time this year with the Brisbane Broncos on a train-and-trial contract, talented utility back Latrell Siegwalt will depart the club to sign with the Rabbitohs on a two-year contract.\r\n\r\nJoining the club's development list for the 2026 season, he will then be promoted to the Top 30 roster for the following season after being a regular standout performer in the QLD Cup.\r\n\r\nFrom Wagga Wagga, the fullback has also previously spent time in the Canterbury Bulldogs and St George Illawarra Dragons systems before getting homesick and returning to Queensland.\r\n\r\nAlso able to play in the halves, it is understood that the Broncos were hopeful of retaining his services, but he has decided to leave to chase new opportunities and learn from one of rugby league's best fullbacks.\r\n\r\n“Latrell is a mature young footballer looking for his chance to play at the NRL level and with hard work and dedication he can earn that opportunity here at South Sydney,” Rabbitohs Head of Recruitment Mark Ellison said.\r\n\r\n“He's passionate about his football and has grown up as a South Sydney supporter, and he's told us it would be a dream to pull on the red and green jersey."\r\n\r\nhttps:\/\/www.youtube.com\/watch?v=v2Xrz4Up6TA\r\n\r\nThe Rabbitohs have also confirmed the signing of middle forward John Radel for the next two seasons - he will move to a development contract for the 2027 season.\r\n\r\nThe 2024 Mackay Cutters Player of the Year, the 22-year-old has been a strong performer over the last three seasons for the Cutters and Wynnum-Manly Seagulls in which he has played 37 matches in three seasons.\r\n\r\nA former Queensland schoolboys representative, he previously spent time at the Broncos and North Queensland Cowboys on train-and-trial contracts.\r\n\r\n“John is a tough country boy that has shown a lot of promise at the Queensland Cup level, and he's ready to take the next step forward in his career," Ellison said.\r\n\r\n“John has caught Wayne's (Bennett) eye and he will have the chance to train full-time this pre-season, before becoming a full-time member of our NRL squad in 2027.\r\n\r\n“We're looking forward to working with both Latrell and John over the next two seasons, helping them reach the levels we know they are capable of.\r\n\r\n“We look forward to them joining us for pre-season training later this year.”