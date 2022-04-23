Broncos fullback Te Maire Martin is "soaking it in" after making his NRL return with Brisbane on Friday night.

The 26-year-old played his first match in 1092 days, having initially called time on his career after suffering a brain bleed in 2019.

Martin was recruited to Red Hill in the pre-season after joining Waikato in New Zealand's top division following his departure from North Queensland two years ago.

The four-time Kiwi representative was listed to play fullback for Kevin Walters' Round 7 side on Friday night, replacing injured youngster Tesi Niu for the clash with Canterbury.

Martin recorded 147 metres and six tackle breaks across an 80-minute outing in the 34-14 victory - Martin's 56th NRL appearance.

After a long journey back into the league, the Broncos back told Channel Nine post-game he relished every second of the win, despite its difficulties.

"It was tough," Martin said.

"I knew I just had to try and run the footy, push up wherever I could and everything else would happen from there.

"My timings a bit (off) but you kind of expect that when you've been out of the game for a couple of years.

"But I'm pretty happy with the second-half performance that the boys put in and I'm glad to have been a part of it."

The three-year absence has given him a new outlook on life and rugby, with Martin appreciative of every opportunity that comes his way.

"I appreciate everything a lot more," he added.

"I suppose you don't appreciate as much until it's gone and it was really gone for me and got the small opportunity to come up here with the Broncs and I've just taken it with two hands and am really soaking it in because if anyone knows how fast it can be gone it's me."

Martin is likely to pull on the No.1 jumper again as Niu nurses a hamstring injury that will keep him sidelined for months, with the Broncos now planning to continue their winning ways as they host Cronulla next Thursday night.