Former Panthers and North Queensland half Te Maire Martin has signed a development deal with the Brisbane Broncos.

Two years after suffering a brain bleed that cut his career short, Martin has returned to the NRL in hope of cementing a second chance in the competition.

The New Zealand international played 55 games across his stints with Penrith and North Queensland, scoring 14 tries in his four-year career.

Martin announced his retirement in 2020 before linking up with Waikato in New Zealand's top division, where he was able to begin his journey back toward the NRL.

After impressing under the eyes of Broncos recruiters, Martin has inked a development deal with the Red Hill club while also signing his services with feeder side Wynnum Manly Seagulls.

"It's great to see Te Maire back in an NRL system," Broncos football boss Ben Ikin said.

"Prior to his brain injury he was one hell of a player ... hugely skilful, and a very dangerous ball runner.

"Te Maire joins us on a development list contract and I've no doubt will be pushing some of our other notable candidates to partner Adam Reynolds in the halves."

Martin famously made his debut with the Panthers in 2016, where he booted the winning field goal against, ironically, the Brisbane Broncos.

The 26-year-old joined North Queensland mid-season the following year on a three-year deal and featured in the Cowboys' grand final loss to the Storm.