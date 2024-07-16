Queensland Maroons State of Origin coach Billy Slater has smacked down any suggestions he or any member of his coaching staff has had a falling out with Selwyn Cobbo.

The outside back played a strong role for the Maroons in Game 1 of this year's Origin series after being a surprise selection on the bench.

Coming onto the park when Reece Walsh was taken out with a high shot, Cobbo played 72 minutes in the centres.

Despite that, not being 100 per cent fit, combined with some form issues according to the coach saw him left out of the Game 2 side as Kurt Capewell took his spot.

Queensland were hammered at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Game 2, with the New South Wales Blues setting a record for the most points in the first 40 minutes of an Origin game.

Channel 9s Danny Weidler reported yesterday that, despite Cobbo's recall, he and the Queensland coaching staff had a falling out with Slater.

"Word out of the Queensland camp is Selwyn Cobbo is still not seeing eye to eye with the Queensland coaching staff," Weidler told 9News Sydney.

"That will be denied by Billy Slater... but the mail is good."

Slater, as predicted, denied the allegation at a press conference on Tuesday ahead of Game 3, seeming surprised that it had even been suggested, labelling it "fake news".

"Me? OK, wow," he said.

"I actually haven't seen Selwyn more happy, I haven't seen him more engaged in his football and he's had a great week. He is ready to play - gone are the days that you've got to report the truth. I don't know where that's come from, but it's totally fake news.

"Danny Weidler, I'm not sure, that's honestly the first I've heard of it. I was actually having a conversation yesterday with some of the coaching staff about how well his week has gone and he is ready to play.

"[My relationship] with Selwyn? It couldn't be stronger, I can't be more clear of that. For me to talk about this is totally irrelevant 24 hours before a game.

"Selwyn and I are fine and that's total fake news. Honestly, the accountability to report the truth is obviously not there, to throw that sort of stuff out.

"I like plenty about what Selwyn brings to the footy team. He just wasn't quite right to play in game two and he will be the first to admit that - but he's good to go now."

Game 3 kicks off at 8:05pm (AEST).