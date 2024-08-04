Nelson Asofa-Solomona has avoided a suspension for a high shot during the Melbourne Storm's Saturday night loss to the St George Illawarra Dragons, with five other players also charged and facing fines.

The New Zealand international prop was controversially allowed to stay on the field after hitting Dragons' prop Francis Molo high during the first half.

The decision seemed to be well out of line with other decisions for similar tackles in recent times, but after being placed on report, Asofa-Solomona has been hit with a Grade 1 careless high tackle that will see him pay $1800 with an early guilty plea, or $2500 if he fights and loses.

It also means he has two offences on his rolling record, and with his best performance of the season in the books, the prop will now be treading on thin ice over the final weeks of the season.

Elsewhere, Eliesa Katoa was also charged for a careless high tackle, and with the same record as Asofa-Solomona, also faces $1800 with an early guilty plea, or $2500 if he fights and loses.

Moses Suli has been hit with a contrary conduct charge on the match official, with the Grade 1 offence carrying a $750 fine with an early guilty plea given he has a three-year incident-free discount, or $1000 if he fights and loses. Tom Eisenhuth was the other player charged in the same game for a Grade 1 crusher tackle on Grant Anderson, and he faces $1000 or $1500.

The other two charges from Saturday's action came in the late game, with both Cronulla Sharks middle forward Cameron McInnes, and South Sydney Rabbitohs edge forward Keaon Koloamatangi charged for careless high tackles on Sean Keppie and Cameron McInnes respectively.

Both players are on first offences, so the pair of Grade 1 charges will see $1000 fines with early guilty plea, or $1500 if they fight and lose.

No charges were dished out from the day's early game as the Gold Coast Titans upset the Brisbane Broncos.

All six players charged have until midday (AEST) on Monday to determine their pleas, with any potential hearings to take place in Sydney on Tuesday evening.