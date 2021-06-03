Dragons forward Tariq Sims admitted that he was caught completely off guard when receiving the call up phone call from NSW Blues head coach, Brad Fittler.

“I wasn’t expecting the call from Freddy at all,” Sims told NRL.com.

“My daughter actually had my phone at the time and it had died while she was using it.

“She hadn’t told me it was dead, as kids do, and it wasn’t until about 8.30am I’d realised my phone had been off.

“So I threw it on charge and at about 9am, I checked it again and I had a couple of missed calls and messages – before word started to filter through with the good news.

“It was one of those moments where you pinch yourself.”