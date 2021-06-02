The Debutants

Brian To’o: Simply impossible to ignore. To’o has been wrecking defences for fun all season long.

Averaging 245 metres per game, the Blues will look to the 22-year-old to bash them out of their own end. A ridiculous 73 tackle breaks will have the Maroons wider men and middles alike prepared for a tough night.

BRIAN TO'O

Wing Panthers 2021 SEASON AVG 0.5

Tries 245.2

All Run Metres 3.9

Tackles Made

Liam Martin: Imagine defending for 25/30 minutes before looking up and seeing a fresh Liam Martin running onto the field. No thank you.

Martin’s no-nonsense style screams Origin. Look for a short, impactful burst before halftime and a 15 minute stint after to bruise up the QLD middle pack.

Jarome Luai: I am so happy Luai has been chosen. As we’ll discuss further below, his partnership with Nathan Cleary is worth its weight in gold.

His form has been ridiculous considering his relative inexperience and I am looking forward to seeing him rip in. The perfect Origin player.