Brad Fittler has named his Origin I squad, and more importantly, his starting 17 and wow has it thrown up some big talking points.

We have players on debut, Dally M winners relegated, stars dropped and a shock decision or two.

Below is the full breakdown for the New South Wales Game I Origin side. Keep an eye out for a full preview and prediction early next week.

The Debutants

Brian To’o: Simply impossible to ignore. To’o has been wrecking defences for fun all season long.

Averaging 245 metres per game, the Blues will look to the 22-year-old to bash them out of their own end. A ridiculous 73 tackle breaks will have the Maroons wider men and middles alike prepared for a tough night.

BRIAN TO'O
Wing
Panthers
2021 SEASON AVG
0.5
Tries
245.2
All Run Metres
3.9
Tackles Made

Liam Martin: Imagine defending for 25/30 minutes before looking up and seeing a fresh Liam Martin running onto the field. No thank you.

Martin’s no-nonsense style screams Origin. Look for a short, impactful burst before halftime and a 15 minute stint after to bruise up the QLD middle pack.

Jarome Luai: I am so happy Luai has been chosen. As we’ll discuss further below, his partnership with Nathan Cleary is worth its weight in gold.

SYDNEY,– JUNE 01:runs with the ball during aState of Origin training session at Coogee Oval on June 01, 2021 in Sydney, (Photo by/Getty Images)

His form has been ridiculous considering his relative inexperience and I am looking forward to seeing him rip in. The perfect Origin player.

