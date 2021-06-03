Paul Green has named his first-ever Queensland squad as they look to hold onto the interstate Shield from their rivals from south of the Tweed.
With a host of players out through injury or suspension the former title-winning coach with the Cowboys has managed to name a side that can do some serious damage.
We break down the making talking points below. Look out for a full preview early next week.
Who is fit?
Kalyn Ponga has been officially ruled out meaning Valentine Holmes will play in the number one jersey next Wednesday night. Ponga will miss his fourth straight Origin contest due to injury.
Harry Grant has been declared fit, allowing Reed Mahoney to return to the Eels this weekend. Grant hasn’t played in weeks and had been entering the contests for Melbourne from the bench. He must be 100%, but that’s risky.
Cameron Munster is also supposedly ready to go despite a fortnight on the sidelines.
Truthfully you probably play Munster even at 80%, such as his importance to this side, however, AJ Brimson can only cover one position whilst on the field.
Brimson himself was forced off just after halftime in the Titans recent loss to the Sharks. So the question must be asked, is he 100% fit? He looked slow against the Sharks, which is not peak Brimson.
QLD surely wouldn’t be entering this game with three players less than 100%, but there are questions … especially with Munster.