Cronulla Sharks fullback Liam Ison has revealed how his passion for fashion and photography helped him navigate the mental toll of a long ACL rehabilitation, as the rising talent prepares to return to the field in 2026.

Ison has been sidelined since suffering a ruptured ACL just 10 minutes into the opening round of the 2025 NSW Cup season, in what was the first long-term injury of his career.

The setback halted the momentum of a promising rise for the 20-year-old, who is shaping as Cronulla's long-term No.1 once Will Kennedy moves on.

However, the enforced time away from football allowed Ison to invest in interests beyond the game, launching his clothing brand Setter and diving deeper into photography during his nine-month recovery.

“My clothing brand has definitely helped me a lot mentally this year,” Ison told NRL.com.

“When you're playing footy everything's focused on that, but this year I was able to put a lot more time into the fashion business.”

Photography also became an outlet during rehab, with Ison purchasing a camera shortly after his injury.

“That's something that gets all the negative thoughts out of my mind, just going out and doing that,” he said.

A St Marys junior, Ison progressed through the Penrith Panthers system before joining the Sharks in 2024, making his NRL debut later that year.

Despite his injury-hit 2025 campaign, he has continued learning alongside Kennedy, who recently signed a one-year extension through 2026.

Should Kennedy move on, Ison is firmly in the frame to assume the Sharks' No.1 jersey from 2027.

While his long-term future remains promising, Ison's immediate focus is simply staying fit and taking opportunities as they come.

“The goal now is to stay on the field and stay healthy next year,” he said.

“Whatever opportunities I get, I'll take them and do my job.”

Cronulla were hit hard by injury in 2025, with Ison the first of three players to suffer ACL ruptures, alongside Cam McInnes and Ronaldo Mulitalo.

Now nearing the end of his rehabilitation, Ison is targeting a return during the Pre-Season Challenge as he looks to resume his rise at NRL level.