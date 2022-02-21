Cronulla Sharks' half Braydon Trindall will miss the start of the NRL season, facing a two-week suspension for a high tackle in Sunday afternoon's trial against the Penrith Panthers.

Trindall isn't the only Shark who has earned himself the wrath of the match review committee, with Franklin Pele also charged for a shoulder charge.

Trindall's charge, which saw him placed in the sin bin for a high shot on Thomas Jenkins in the tenth minute of the match, brings with it a penalty of 225 points for an early guilty plea.

That adds up to a two-week ban, however, if he fights and loses the charge, then he would face a 300-point penalty, which would see him miss the opening three matches of the season.

Trindall looked out of form during the clash yesterday, following a pre-game hint from new coach Craig Fitzgibbon that Matt Moylan may be set to partner recruit Nicho Hynes in the halves.

"He (Matt Moylan) is flying," Fitzgibbon told Fox League.

"He has a really good connection with Nicho (Hynes) and Will K (Kennedy) at the back.

"We have sort of shared the time between him and Tricky (Braydon Trindall) who played in the All Stars last week.

"The beauty of Tricky is that he has some utility value and can play hooker, can play 13 as well, but Matt is flying, he is fit, he is healthy, he has really taken care of himself and I think everyone is excited to see a fit and healthy Matt Moylan."

Pele, on the other hand, has been pinged with a Grade 1 shoulder charge. It sees a penalty of 150 points with an early guilty plea, or a one-week suspension, while an unsuccessful challenge at the judiciary would see it increased to 200 points and two weeks.

The Sharks will decide by midday on Tuesday whether to fight the charges or accept early guilty pleas.