New Cronulla Sharks coach Craig Fitzgibbon has revealed he is close to selecting his 17 for Round 1, while also dropping a major hint that Matt Moylan will win the race to partner Nicho Hynes in the halves.

The Sharks have been earmarked as one of this season's big improvers.

After letting John Morris exit the club early in 2021, interim coach Josh Hannay took charge of the team who would eventually go on to miss the top eight.

An off-season recruitment splurge, which has brought Dale Finucane, Cameron McInnes and Nicho Hynes to the club has seen pundits suggest the Sharks shouldn't be missing the finals again.

One of the key questions however has been whether Matt Moylan or Braydon Trindall will partner Hynes in the halves, with Hynes shuffled away from fullback thanks to Wuilliam Kennedy's incredible 2021 season, where he was voted player of the year.

Talking to Fox League ahead of the Sharks' trial with the Penrith Panthers on Sunday afternoon, Fitzgibbon suggested Moylan has had an excellent pre-season, while also outlining that Trindall brings "utility value", seemingly suggesting he may have to occupy a spot on the bench.

"He (Matt Moylan) is flying," Fitzgibbon said.

"He has a really good connection with Nicho (Hynes) and Will K (Kennedy) at the back.

"We have sort of shared the time between him and Tricky (Braydon Trindall) who played in the All Stars last week.

"The beauty of Tricky is that he has some utility value and can play hooker, can play 13 as well, but Matt is flying, he is fit, he is healthy, he has really taken care of himself and I think everyone is excited to see a fit and healthy Matt Moylan."

Fitzgibbon also revealed he is "pretty close" to confirming his Round 1 team who will take on the Canberra Raiders in a Friday night clash.

"I'm pretty close to be honest. We need to get through today and obviously there is a lot of hard training to get done in the next couple of weeks to wrap up the pre-season," the coach said.

"I'd be loath to name it at this stage, but I've got a fair idea."

The Sharks will have a second trial match next week against the Canterbury Bulldogs ahead of the season proper kicking off when more big guns who missed their opening trial with Penrith - including Kennedy, Hynes, Moylan, Blayke Brailey, McInnes, Finucane, Toby Rudolf, Andrew Fifita, Ronaldo Mulitalo and others - are expected to play.