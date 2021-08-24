With two weeks to go, we're still yet to crown an official minor premier nor have the top four or eight settled. With plenty to play for over the past weekend, where did your team land in Zero Tackle's power rankings?

1. Melbourne Storm (Last Week: 1)

The Storm are now only one win away from the minor premiership after dispatching of the Titans 34-20. Cameron Munster was in absolutely everything in the absence of his halves partner.

Josh Addo-Carr chimed in with a brilliant double while Nicho Hynes capped off his efforts in the seven with a try himself. Harry Grant is magnificent and shapes as a real point of difference.

A win over the Eels this Saturday night means they would head into a Round 25 contest with the Sharks with a 100 point-differential advantage.

2. Penrith Panthers (3)

I was wrong. The Panthers are the second-best team in the NRL. The Panthers fell behind early and it really took them half an hour to get going. Once they did it was all Penrith.

Stephen Crichton looked out of sorts on the wing but a world beater once he moved into the fullback role. Nathan Cleary was, again, a huge part of their victory.

They need two wins and for the Storm to drop both games to retain their minor premiership. A win will see them finish second and I'd be shocked if they don't rest players as a result.

3. South Sydney Rabbitohs (2)

The Bunnies had second-place there for the taking when they lead the Panthers 12-0 early. Unfortunately, they lost momentum and were a distant second in the second half.

Cody Walker is arguably the in-form player across the competition but again went missing when it came down to crunch time in a big game. That's a worry.

Souths will probably take the next fortnight to rest players before an almost-certain rematch with the Bunnies in week one of the finals.

4. Manly Sea Eagles (4)

Manly did it. A big win over a top-eight hopeful without Tom Trbojevic. They were pretty dire early on and this was all about the result and they got it.

Daly Cherry-Evans levelled the game-winning field goal in the 78th minute after largely leading his side. They were a far better side in the second stanza.

With the Cowboys and Dogs across the final two games, they should do their part. If the Roosters drop a game then fourth place it is.

5. Sydney Roosters (5)

James Tedesco! The Roosters megastar has taken this team on his back and is going to drag them as far as possible. Three line break assists, two line breaks and four try assists. Incredible.

They ran in eight tries, including a hat-trick to Daniel Tupou. Sam Walker is a genius and is playing well beyond his inexperience.

The Roosters hold their future in their own hands. Two more wins and they finish fourth and have a second crack come finals time. Brilliant considering their injury toll.

6. Parramatta Eels (6)

The Eels needed a win in the worst way and recorded it against the hapless and hopeless Cowboys. It was far from the "title chase back on" win reported though.

Mitch Moses was back near his very best. For the Eels to be anything more than fodder come finals time they need Moses at 100%.

With the Storm and Panthers to come, Brad Arthur has conceded the top four is gone and is resting players.

7. Newcastle Knights (7)

Newcastle will return to the finals for the second straight season following their 22-16 win over the Dogs. Jake Clifford's arrival has completely transformed them.

David Klemmer has been up with the best props in the game since his demotion. He ran for 233 metres here and destroyed his former side.

Four points clear of the eighth-placed Sharks, they need to drop both games and for the Sharks and Titans or Raiders to win both games. Prepare for finals Knights fans. Can end it all with a win over the Titans on Thursday.

8. Cronulla Sharks (11)

The Sharks put themselves back in the top eight hunt with a brilliant win over the Tigers on Saturday. They scored 50 points and looked like attacking geniuses.

The difference was Luke Metcalf who played incredibly well during his run on debut. Ronaldo Mulitalo scored a double, as did Metcalf. Matt Moylan returned and set up a try with his first touch.

The Sharks sit above the Titans and Raiders on points differential. A win over the Broncos puts them firmly in the driver's seat for a 9th finals run in 10 seasons.

9. Gold Coast Titans (8)

The Titans largely limited damage in their 14-point loss to the Storm on Thursday night but now need t beat Newcastle on Thursday to be any hope of finishing in the top 8.

Jayden Campbell is making a serious argument to hold onto the number one jersey with a brilliant performance and a double. AJ Brimson looks set for a move back into the halves.

A loss to the Knights this Thursday night makes it very, very difficult. They need a win or face yet another season slipping away.

10. Canberra Raiders (10)

The Raiders blew a brilliant opportunity to all but confirm their top eight finish. They lead a Turbo-less Manly side at halftime only to let it slip.

Harley Smith-Shields looks a real talent. Jack Wighton is a far cry from his Dally M form but looked dangerous early on here.

Canberra need two wins and to reply on the Sharks and Titans dropping games. They had their chances but haven't produced the results.

11. New Zealand Warriors (9)

The Warriors had all the momentum heading into their battle with the Broncos. Unfortunately, their loss means no finals footy yet again.

They did score five tries to four but that will mean very little. Euan Aitken and Josh Curran continued their brilliant late-season form.

With the Raiders and Titans to come, they could very well finish in 9th spot. This could be the one that got away.

12. Brisbane Broncos (14)

The Broncos brilliant win over the Warriors on Sunday afternoon sees them lift above the Cowboys and officially avoid the wooden spoon battle.

Anthony Milford put forward his best performance in two seasons. He was in absolutely everything and capped off a brilliant performance with a try.

They face the Sharks and Knights. Two very winnable games to cap off their season as they build toward 2022.

13. Wests Tigers (12)

The Tigers entered their contest with the Sharks on the back of two straight wins. A win here would have kept them in the top eight race. They had it all to play for.

So of course they let the Sharks run in 50 points, ending their season and confirming a decade without a single games in the finals.

I don't care who they play across the closing fortnight, nor do their fans judging by social media. It's justified.

14. St George Illawarra Dragons (13)

It's been six weeks and a bye since the Dragons last tasted victory. A dire 19-18 win over a struggling Warriors side. One that they celebrated wildly.

This has been a horrible season on and off the field for the Red V and it's all self-imposed. Anthony Griffin seemingly has no idea what he is doing.

A seemingly easy game against the Cowboys this weekend is their last chance of a win in 2021.

15. North Queensland Cowboys (15)

The Cowboys continue to haunt me for suggesting they can play finals footy by losing their 10th straight loss.

The 32-16 loss to the Eels they fall behind QLD rivals the Broncos and into 15th place. Holmes looked better on the wing but at a million-a-season he's not providing value.

The Dragons and Manly stand between them and the end of the season. I can't see them beating either team.

16. Canterbury Bulldogs (16)

The Dogs officially 'won' the wooden spoon thanks to their 22-16 loss to the Knights. They now can't finish anywhere but a distant 16th.

Jayden Okunbor scored a miracle try in the final minute. Ryan James has been incredible during his loan spell.

This season can't end soon enough.