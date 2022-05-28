The Cronulla Sharks will reportedly increase their offer for Matt Moylan from one year to two years in an attempt to keep him at the club.

It has been previously reported that the Sharks offer for Moylan was only going to be for a single year.

The playmaker, who is finally managing to stay out of the casualty ward and, alongside Nicho Hynes, has been instrumental in Cronulla's rise up the table during the first half of the 2022 season, has reportedly requested a two-year deal.

The Daily Telegraph are reporting the club have had a change of heart though.

The Sharks' previous refusal to provide it has left other clubs, including the Brisbane Broncos, in the race to secure the services of the veteran.

It's understood at least one other club had shown interest in Moylan, who has played 158 NRL games across his time with Penrith and Cronulla, having debuted for the Panthers in 2013.

The 30-year-old, who is approaching the back end of his career, is one of a host of veteran players off-contract at the end of the year for the Sharks, with Andrew Fifita, Wade Graham and Aiden Tolman also all waiting to have their futures decided.

The Sharks, at this stage, have only signed Oregon Kaufusi from the Parramatta Eels for 2023, while they will lose young gun half Luke Metcalf to the New Zealand Warriors.

It means the club have plenty of wiggle room as they look to balance their salary cap for next season, and while Connor Tracey and Braydon Trindall are still on-contract with the Shire side, it's exciting young development half Ryan Rivett who may hold the biggest challenge to Moylan's position alongside Hynes in the halves next year.

There is also the Lachlan Miller factor, with the former rugby sevens star debuting in superb fashion at fullback during Round 11, but also able to play in the halves.