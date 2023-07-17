It's the end of Round 20, and finally, State of Origin is in the rear view mirror. It's now time to focus purely on NRL action.

Round 20 produced a plethora of talking points - luckily for me. Truthfully it re confirmed a few thoughts were already had. More on that latter.

Every game now just feels a little bit more important. Clashes between sides fighting for those top eight spots are starting to feel like four point contests.

Below are 20 thoughts from a very entertaining round 20 of rugby league:

1. The Sharks confirmed what we already knew - that they can't match it with the top sides. If Craig Fitzgibbon can't see the very obvious issues and make the changes needed, then nothing will change.

2. A few weeks ago I said I'd pick Izack Tago in the centres for New South Wales. Yesterday he took Origin centre Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow apart. Looking back, it would have been a great time to blood two new centres in a game where the result didn't really matter. Easy in hindsight I suppose but another case of what could have been.

3. Let me double down on this, Origin 3s result did not matter. For anyone to look at the series in full and come to the conclusion that Brad Fittler was anything but a hindrance to the Blues ... well, I don't know what to tell you.

4. Benji Marshall hasn't even taken up the Tigers top job yet and he's already (reportedly) at odds with people within the club. Tim Sheens has been an absolute abject failure since arriving and it won't get any better until he is gone from the club. Pretty much the entire management team should follow him just quietly.

5. For those that missed the NSW Cup contest on Saturday afternoon, it was a near perfect send off for Josh Reynolds. A massive crowd arriving early to see off the club legend. Unfortunately the result didn't go his way but it was a fitting send off. I was down on the signing but the fact he stepped aside to allow his club to sign Toby Sexton just shows the Dogs were right to take the chance.

Michael Ennis chatting with Josh Reynolds - both fighting tears. THIS is an interview. — Broken Dan (@suthodan) July 15, 2023

6. The Roosters are officially confirmed as 2023's biggest disappointments. They look all at sea in attack and Trent Robinson absolutely needs to take responsibility. He dropped Sam Walker, seemingly without a plan. Joseph Sua'ali'i was floated as an Origin winger, only to be blunted since his move to the centres. This is his first sustained down time in many years. We'll now see just how good a coach he is.

7. The NRL's decision to include Origin 3 in Reece Walsh's suspension is a win for common sense. If you can get suspended for NRL games during Origin, then of course Origin should count. He was absolutely going to play in the final game of the series and missed due to, you guessed it, suspension.

8. Phil Gould doesn't seem to be very good at hosting "secret" meetings. There's been about four repeated this week alone.

9. Back to the Roosters. How and why did they "rest" James Tedesco against the Storm? That game was an almost must win and the Chooks sat their biggest star out? If that was a genuine rest, and there's no injury, then that is an almighty misread.

10. I'm super excited about the NRLW starting next weekend. This ten-team competition is exactly what the game has been building to. As a Sharks fan, the inclusion of my side is a huge incentive to watch, but the quality and exposure has never been higher. The Roosters will be tough to beat but it should be a super competitive season.

11. What was going through Jack Hetherington's mind when he slapped Will Smith? Smith baited him in, and clapped after drawing contact. My guess is it won't be the last time that the Newcastle big man is riled up in hope of that very same reaction and subsequent sin bin.

12. For all the negative around the Tigers, and there is plenty, in Jahream Bula they have one of the game's most exciting youngsters. To say they need to build around their star young fullback is as obvious a statement as you'll ever read. He's contracted until the end of 2025 but you have to imagine the Tigers need him for much longer.

13. I seem to be in the minority but I really don't miss cliche ridden player interviews at all. I loved the emotional post-game chat with Josh Reynolds, but I don't need to hear how "we did it for the boys" or "we have to work on our defense" at half time.

14. Both Penrith and Brisbane got through the Origin period relatively unscathed despite resting large numbers of Origin stars. Those good sides hey? Depth and system is hugely underrated.

15. Last week we saw a game defining penalty awarded for a clear offside in golden point. Yesterday we saw players called out and no penalty given in an equally clear offside. Both times the Titans have been on the wrong end of said decision. For the record, last week was completely right. This week though proves why I was so frustrated last week. It was picked, almost at random, when otherwise ignored fifteen times a game.

16. Reagan Campbell-Gillard was supremely lucky to have not been sent off for dropping his knees into the back of a prone player. That was very ordinary, to put it nicely.

17. I type this with tongue firmly in cheek, but any chance Dominic Young is regretting signing for the Roosters next year? He's absolutely flying right now in the Hunter. Meanwhile at Bondi ... not so much.

18. A few weeks ago it was suggested that Shaun Johnson may be in the Dally M race, perhaps even favourite. At the time I wasn't on board. Now I can't see how he isn't right up there, especially considering Reece Walsh and Payne Haas have missed time recently.

19. Its a week for the Warriors so let's stay there. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad may be the signing of the season!

20. About time a player was punished for raising an elbow or forearm while running the ball. Too many times we've seen contact to the head ignored due to the player holding the ball. To be honest the Selwyn Cobbo incident was nowhere near as bad as some that we've seen, but it was always a matter of time until someone was binned.