The Cronulla Sharks have been hit by COVID in the lead-up to Round 1, with rookie coach Craig Fitzgibbon forced to wait a week longer to have his first game in charge.

Fitzgibbon, who was set to lead his team for the first time on their visit to the nation’s capital this Friday evening for a match with the Canberra Raiders, will now be forced to watch on from home.

The club have confirmed he will be ready to go for Round 2 however, with the Sharks not playing until Saturday evening when they take on the Parramatta Eels in what will be their return home to the Shire, having played home games at Kogarah in recent times.

The Sharks confirmed Fitzgibbon would be replaced by Steve Price and Josh Hannay in the coaches box for Friday’s opening clash, while Daniel Holdsworth will continue in his role as on-field trainer.

“After a carefully planned pre-season, most of the preparations are complete and we have three more than capable coaches to take care of the group for a couple of days. Steve, Josh and DJ will relay the final instructions and get the boys ready for Canberra on Friday,” Fitzgibbon said.

“Obviously the timing of this isn’t ideal, you can take all the precautions as I have in following NRL apollo advice and protocols, but with four children at home unfortunately it has caught up with our family at an inopportune time.

“My health is fine and symptoms mild, I look forward to getting back amongst the group next week and I will be in constant communications with the coaches and players,” he added.

NRL clubs have been preparing for a COVID-hit season in both their playing group and coaching staff.

While NRL rules allowing for development players to play early in the season have been implemented, and those players at reserve grade or junior level could also be considered, some clubs have also used their pre-season trials to mix things up in the coaching box, preparing for this exact event.

It’s well-known that Newcastle Knights coach Adam O’Brien spent his clubs first trial without the clipboard, letting Rory Kostjasyn to take over.

It’s understood COVID has not impacted any other member of the Sharks group ahead of the Round 1 clash.

