Former Caboolture Snake Braydon Trindall has agreed to an extension with the Cronulla Sharks that will keep him in the Shire for at least the next two years, according to Sharks Media.

Only breaking into the starting 17 this season, having played 12 NRL games, Trindall has in fact been circling the waters of Cronulla since being recruited by the team in 2018.

During his four years at the club the talented young playmaker featured in the Sharks 2018 Jersey Flegg team, which went on to win the premiership. Prior to making his start for the top grade this year, Trindall also played an integral role in the Newton Jets’ 2019 Premiership victory.

Traditionally having played halfback or five-eighth like many young playmakers in the NRL, Trindall instead has found himself stuck in a utility position since making his debut earlier this year.

“I’m playing out of position off the bench, but I’m happy to be in the team. I’d love to go back into the halves but I’m just doing whatever is best for the team at the moment,” he said.

Trindall will likely get his wish sooner rather than later though, with a clear structural shift going on within the organisation.

Both with the recent signing of Craig Fitzgibbon as the new head coach of the Cronulla Sharks from the end of the 2021 season, and the announcement that the team is axing a number of their veterans, including existing halfback Shaun Johnson for salary cap reasons, Trindall is poised to take the next step and enter the starting squad next year.

A kind of ‘spiritual’ transition for the team, the move to re-sign Trindall proved that internally the organisation (both existing and incoming) is excited about his development and believe he could be a cornerstone piece, alongside newly signed playmaker Nicho Hynes, for the Sharks in the years to come.

Current Cronulla Sharks head coach Josh Hannay, said recently “it’s great news that Braydon has decided to stay with the club. I think we’re only just starting to scratch the surface with him as a player and what he can bring to the team”.

This confidence in Trindall is also reportedly permeating with incoming head coach Craig Fitzgibbons. “I’ve had a few good conversations with Fitzy and he’s been upfront about moving forward next year,” Trindall said.