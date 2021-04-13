Sydney Roosters assistant Craig Fitzgibbon has signed a three-year deal to join Cronulla from the end of the 2021 season.

As reported by Fox Sports’ James Hooper, Fitzgibbon will take over the reigns at the Shire from the 2022 season, with no decision made on current Cronulla coach John Morris.

Fitzgibbon has a decorated CV with the Tri-colours, winning three premierships with the club as Trent Robinson’s right-hand man.

The decision to opt for Fitzgibbon over Morris comes as Sharks powerbrokers hold desires to move the club into an immediate premiership threat.

The Sharks could also pry Penrith assistant Cameron Ciraldo from the Panthers to work alongside Fitzgibbon from 2022.