In an ominous warning to the competition, Penrith Panthers' coach Ivan Cleary has acknowledged that his team is still in the process of reaching their peak performance as they prepare for their upcoming match against the North Queensland Cowboys in Townsville this Saturday.

The Panthers, who are coming off a 22-6 victory over the Tigers, are integrating returning halfback Nathan Cleary back into their lineup after a six-week absence due to a hamstring injury.

In a pre-game press conference, Ivan Cleary said his team anticipates a formidable Cowboys outfit who are 'dangerous' and 'capable' of posing significant challenges.

"We are looking to build on our performance from last week," Cleary stated.

"We are just trying to put all the pieces of the puzzle together. I think every team is still going through the same thing at this time of year and we're no different."

"They have some tremendous players in the side and they are back at home after a few weeks, no doubt we will lift the energy there too," Cleary continued.

The return of Nathan Cleary is a significant boost for the Panthers, as he resumes his role in the halves, replacing Brad Schneider, who has been commendable in Cleary's absence.

"Even though Nathan is our main playmaker, it's going to take a bit of time," coach Cleary explained.

"[Nathan] plays different to Brad Schneider - he's done a really good job. It's a difficult position to come into and all in all, I think he's done a really good job."

The coach was quick to praise Schneider's adaptability and effectiveness, suggesting that Schneider would continue to see playing opportunities.

"Brad is a talented player. He's very consistent and does most of the things in the game well. He kicks well, runs the ball, and tackles well. I just thought he fit into our system really well," Cleary noted.

As the Panthers gear up for the match, the return of Nathan Cleary to the lineup is eagerly anticipated, with hopes that he will help "steer the ship" as they seek to maintain their championship-winning form.