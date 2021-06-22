The Sharks recently continued their brilliant recruitment and retention drive in penning extensions for both Toby Rudolf and Will Kennedy.

Kennedy has fast become one of the brightest young stars in the game and his dive into the front row to earn his side possession in the Sharks’ Round 15 clash against the Cowboys has to be seen to be believed.

Earlier in the month Toby Rudolf joined the Rugby League Outlaws to discuss his re-signing and was quick to heap praise on incoming coach Craig Fitzgibbon.

This week Will Kennedy, also joining the show, was quick to say much the same.

When asked about his excitement to work under the young coach, Kennedy replied: “Very excited. I’ve talked to him every now and then. He seems like a good person, a good bloke. Very excited to work with him”.

WILLIAM KENNEDY

Fullback Sharks 2021 SEASON AVG 0.6

Tries 0.6

Try Assists 2.9

Tackle Breaks

Despite enjoying a rapid rise across the opening 15 rounds to back up his more than solid 2020 season, Kennedy does not consider himself the finished product just yet.

When asked what he was aiming to achieve in 2022, Kennedy said there was more he can be doing to better his game.

“Probably just getting involved more,” he said.

“Next year I want to take my game to another level. Be more like those other, experienced players. Take it to another level.”

Despite the very obvious bright future in the Shire, Kennedy isn’t looking past 2021 yet, and believes the goal is still to play finals footy this season.

“Finals footy (is the goal for 2021). To make finals footy again this year would be something special with these boys,” he added.

Talking on his re-signing Kennedy was quick to confirm his delight in remaining with the Sharks, despite reported interested elsewhere.

“Very happy,” he said.

“I’ve been here since I was 17. Grew up around here. I love the club”

