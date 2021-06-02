The struggling Cronulla Sharks celebrated some good news last week with Toby Rudolf re-signing with the club for the next three years.

His signature, along with that of rising star Will Kennedy, further did away with the ridiculous suggestion of a “player exodus” following the decision to move John Morris on early.

Fresh off re-signing his new contract, the Sharks cult hero and starting lock joined Rugby League Outlaws to discuss his new contract.

Toby Rudolf has turned his back on approaches from other clubs, today agreeing to a three-year contract extension to remain in the Shire#UpUp — Cronulla Sharks (@Cronulla_Sharks) May 27, 2021

When asked about his thoughts on his new three-year deal, Rudolf stated his excitement to be re-committing with the club.

“Really stoked that it’s all over now and I’m staying at the Sharks for three more years,” Rudolf said.

“There’s a really good group of guys in the changerooms.”

With a big media and fan focus on incoming coach Craig Fitzgibbon, the super popular Rudolf was quick to praise his incoming boss.

“Working with Fitzgibbon was a big reason I wanted to stay,” he added.

“I was a Rooster’s fan when I was younger and it was pretty cool to speak to him. I really like his ideas.

“I think he can do wonders for my game.”

This coming straight from Toby Rudolf.

But we were told to fear a mass exodus. pic.twitter.com/Tag0x9QbPJ — Fins Up (@SharksObsessed) May 27, 2021

Despite the temptation to look forward to what look like clearer skies in the Shire, Rudolf was quick to remind us all that there is still a job to be done in 2021.

“Finals footy is still within our reach… If we can stick to the form of the past two weeks.”

With the upcoming Origin series being on the top of everyone’s tongue, the 25-year-old, who is still in the infancy of his career, discussed his own Origin goals.

“Probably a bit ambitious to say but I’d definitely love to play Origin. I’ve got to walk or jog before I run but I believe Craig can help me get there.”

Watch the entire interview below on Rugby League Outlaws: