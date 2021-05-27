Toby Rudolf of the Sharks passes the ball during the Cronulla Sharks NRL training session at UWA Sports Park on February 13, 2020 in Perth, Australia. (Feb. 12, 2020 - Source: Getty Images AsiaPac)

Cronulla Sharks pair Toby Rudolf and Will Kennedy have reportedly fended off rival interest to re-sign at the Shire.

In a major win for new coach Craig Fitzgibbon, The Daily Telegraph‘s Phil Rothfield reports that Rudolf has agreed to a three-year deal and Kennedy to a new two-year contract.

The signature of Rudolf is particularly significant, who was a major target to a number of rival clubs, most notably the cashed-up Canterbury Bulldogs.

Rudolf has made 29 NRL appearances all for the Sharks since making his first-grade debut in 2020.

NRL Rd 4 - Cowboys v Sharks
TOWNSVILLE, AUSTRALIA – JUNE 06: Toby Rudolf of the Sharks is tackled during the round four NRL match between the North Queensland Cowboys and the Cronulla Sharks at QCB Stadium on June 06, 2020 in Townsville, Australia. (Photo by Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Walker has played 30 NRL games for Cronulla since playing his first game in 2019.

Speaking to The Daily Telegraph, Rudolf was thrilled to put pen to paper, which will tie him to the Sharks until at least the end of 2024.

“I’m stoked to get it done,” Rudolf said.

“To get some security at the club that gave me a start is really satisfying.

“When I spoke to Craig Fitzgibbon I really liked what he had to say. He spoke about building better men, better footy players and improving the culture. I was massively agreeing with everything he said.

“Also I was happy at the Sharks. Why move if you’re happy where you are.”

Sharks CEO Dino Mezzatesta said the re-signing of both players was very important.

“They were priority signings for us,” Mezzatesta said.

“Fitzy was keen that we locked them both down for obvious reasons.

“There was interest from rival clubs because they’ve been demonstrating their ability week in, week out. It’s a competitive landscape.

“It means a lot that they’ve stayed at a club they both believe in.

“These two are what our future is about, really dominant players and it gives our roster some stability moving forward.”