Both Connor Tracey and Matt Ikuvalu could be set for a stint on the sidelines, while questions have also been raised around Tracey's HIA.

Tracey suffered a head knock and a groin injury, while Ikuvalu suffered an ankle problem during the Cronulla Sharks' 36 points to 12 thrashing of the St George Illawarra Dragons on Thursday evening in a wet and windy Wollongong.

It was the head knock which drew criticism though, with Tracey seemingly down in back play and ready to be taken from the field.

Despite the trainer seemingly signalling for play to be halted so Tracey could be taken from the field, it wasn't, with Tracey eventually rejoining the defensive line.

The Dragons would score on the other side of the park, however, the second half incident stood out given the recent crackdown on head injury assessments, led by an independent doctor who now watched every NRL game from the bunker.

Dragons winger, Mikaele Ravalawa, who had made a tackle on Tracey, also showed immediate concern for the Sharks back.

Tracey went off after the incident, eventually passing his HIA test before coming off again with the ground concern.

Ikuvalu's ankle injury could well be the worse of the two however, although Sharks coach Craig Fitzgibbon said it was too early to comment during his post game press conference.

Regardless, Ronaldo Mulitalo is set to return from injury himself next week, meaning Ikuvalu and Tracey both may have been left fighting for their place in the team.

“We will have to have a look at them. It is too early to say how bad they are, but they don’t look great,” Sharks coach Craig Fitzgibbon said post match.

“Ronaldo will be right for next week so he will come back in obviously.”

With Jesse Ramien escaping suspension for his high tackle on Jack Gosiewski late in the game, should Tracey and Ikuvalu both be out, it's likely youngster Jenson Taumoepeau will be parachuted into the team.