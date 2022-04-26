Multiple clubs will be facing an increasing amount of changes as multiple clubs battle short turnarounds heading into Round 8.

Here is all the latest team news and rumours, with all 16 teams to be confirmed at 4pm (AEST) on Tuesday afternoon.

Brisbane Broncos vs Cronulla Sharks

Brisbane Broncos

The Broncos will be sweating on Payne Haas, who picked up an AC joint injury during Friday's clash with the Canterbury Bulldogs, but was still good enough to be among the best on field after receiving a painkilling injection to continue playing. He is expected to be named for this week's clash with Cronulla. Te Maire Martin will also remain at fullback.

Cronulla Sharks

Dale Finucane's return to the side from concussion is likely to bump Royce Hunt back to the bench, with Cameron McInnes a candidate to remain at lock. The alternative is to move McInnes to the bench. That will likely push Braydon Trindall out of the side, while Jack Williams' spot is also in doubt with Wade Graham now overdue to return with a two-way race between Teig Wilton and Graham to break out for a starting spot. William Kennedy also picked up a shoulder knock against the Sea Eagles and could be replaced by Lachlan Miller if he is unable to play at the back, although Braydon Trindall could yet receive a reprieve and a starting spot if Craig Fitzgibbon elects to move Nicho Hynes to fullback. Kennedy is likely to be named however.

Gold Coast Titans vs Penrith Panthers

Gold Coast Titans

David Fifita's move to the centres is likely to be a one and done, with the barnstorming second rower to move back to his normal position, allowing for the return of Phillip Sami on the wing, which moves Patrick Herbert back to the centres. Moeaki Foutaika is also likely to move back to the starting side, with Jaimin Jolliffe to be named on the bench provided he can overcome an injury. Sam McIntyre would likely be his replacement if he is ruled out. Jamayne Isaako's time in the side also looks over, with Jayden Campbell playing QLD Cup on the weekend for Tweed Heads, while Tanah Boyd also made his return and could fight Will Smith for a spot on the bench.

Penrith Panthers

The Panthers aren't expected to be forced into any changes.

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Manly Sea Eagles

South Sydney Rabbitohs

The Rabbitohs will lose Taane Milne out of their backline for this week's clash with Manly, with Isaiah Tass to replace him after debuting off the bench against Canterbury in Round 6. Hame Sele (concussion) and Jacob Host (shoulder) are also likely to be ruled out, with Sele needing to pass concussion protocols in the minimum allowable time to play. Thomas Burgess will start while Siliva Havili will claim one bench spot. Peter Mamouzelos could claim the other unless South Sydney apply for an exemption to bring Shaquai Mitchell into the side.

Manly Sea Eagles

Dylan Walker and Taniela Paseka have both been ruled out for Manly, while Andrew Davey is also in doubt with a shoulder injury. Added to that, Haumole Olakau'atu will miss a week with suspension. Martin Taupau will slot straight into the front row for Davey, and Ethan Bullemor will move into the second row unless Josh Schuster - who is overdue to return - is named to play. Taking that Schuster doesn't return, three bench spots will be open to the returning Sean Keppie, as well as Kurt De Luis and Ben Trbojevic.

New Zealand Warriors vs Canberra Raiders

New Zealand Warriors

Josh Curran and Aaron Pene will miss out in the forward pack with injury and suspension respectively, which should bring two of Ben Murdoch-Masila, Jack Murchie and Eliesa Katoa back into the side. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak is also to be ruled out with less time available than required to pass concussion protocols, meaning Rocco Berry or Viliami Vailea will return. Nathan Brown also hinted at other changes.

Canberra Raiders

The Raiders aren't likely to make any changes for their clash with the Warriors.

Canterbury Bulldogs vs Sydney Roosters

Canterbury Bulldogs

All of Jake Averillo, Brent Naden, Reece Hoffman and Ava Seumanufagai will all be available to return from concussion protocols. Averillo will come straight in for Jacob Kiraz, who is a development player and therefore unable to play before Round 10 without an exemption from the NRL. Brent Naden will have to fight with Aaron Schoupp for the other centre spot, or potentially Jayden Okunbor for a wing spot, while Seumanufagai could claim a spot on the bench, but will likely battle Chris Patolo for Billy Tsikrikas' spot, with Patolo back from a head knock.

Sydney Rosters

Daniel Tupou will miss out for a week, with Kevin Naiqama or Billy Smith to come into the side. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves and Victor Radley will also return to the starting side for Lindsay Collins and Nat Butcher.

Parramatta Eels vs North Queensland Cowboys

Parramatta Eels

Tom Opacic could be in line to return in the centres, while Solomone Naiduki, Sean Russell and Marata Niukore should all be fit, or close to. That all means Dylan Brown should move back to the halves, although Brad Arthur has hinted at persisting with him there for the trip to Darwin. Hayze Perham could also lose his spot if Russell is cleared to return.

North Queensland Cowboys

Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow will be fit to return this week after only just failing a fitness test last week. Scott Drinkwater has been impressive though and could be retained either in the halves or on the bench.

Newcastle Knights vs Melbourne Storm

Newcastle Knights

Brodie Jones is the latest back rower to be injured for the Knights, with Sauaso Sue likely to take his spot after being 18th man on Sunday for the loss to Parramatta. No other changes are likely for Newcastle, with Hymel Hunt facing another stint on the sidelines after suffering a fractured cheekbone in his NSW Cup return.

Melbourne Storm

Reimis Smith will have to race the clock to pass concussion protocols, having just six days to do so. It could mean William Warbrick is in line for a debut at the Storm, with the club not expected to make any other changes, although Tom Eisenhuth could come into calculations for a bench spot.

St George Illawarra Dragons vs Wests Tigers

St George Illawarra Dragons

Jack Bird and Jaydn Su'a are both unlikely to play this week after copping injuries on ANZAC Day. Talatau Amone is likely to move back into the halves, with Jayden Sullivan a candidate to come from the bench if he can pass HIA protocols after being knocked out in NSW Cup on the weekend. Moses Mbye is another option to move to either halves or the utility role, with Tyrell Sloan striking together three impressive games on the trot in NSW Cup. In the forwards, Tyrell Fuimaono or Josh Kerr will likely take the vacant spot, with Tariq Sims starting.

Wests Tigers

Daine Laurie will miss between four and six weeks with a knee injury, meaning Starford To'a moves to fullback and either James Roberts or Oliver Gildart come into the side. Both could yet play though, with Gildart coming from the bench last week and Luke Garner playing out of position at centre. Kelma Tuilagi will also return on the edge, with Alex Seyfarth moving back to the bench and Thomas Mikaele dropping out of the side.