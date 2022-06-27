This past weekend (and a bit) played host to one of the year's real highlights: The NRL's representative round.

We saw four internationals and four Origin contests from Wednesday to Sunday. Each game created highlights and talking points. Here are 20 thoughts from an incredible round of rep rugby league, and beyond.

1. Rep round more than lived up to the lofty expectations. The Under 19s-Origin matches were huge hits while the Women's Origin on Friday night was a blockbuster. The Tongan vs New Zealand game was a little one-sided but that atmosphere will never be matched. What an afternoon and evening in Campbelltown too. Just an all-round win for rep footy.

2. It's really disheartening to hear that there will be no rep round next season. This is due to Origin returning to the traditional Wednesday format. Not only will this mean more Origin-affected rounds for the NRL but no rep round. Terrible decision.

3. As good as the games were over the weekend, the true highlight comes before the contest. The haka is always spine-tingling but the Fijian hymn is like nothing else in the world. The emotion, the tears during the anthems. I can't wait for the World Cup.

4. We've all seen the rapid rise of Tonga over the past few years but Samoa, at full strength, may be the next challenger. When you can, google the side Samoa could name if the majority of eligible players opt it - it is ridiculous.

5. This past Saturday saw the best Kiwi side since their World Cup winning side in 2008. Given the red hot form of both Jahrome Hughes and Dylan Brown, it may even be slightly better.

6. The move to elevate Tonga to a Tier 1 nation seems the next logical step but selfishly I'm happy leaving them in Tier 2. This is due to players like Kotoni Staggs being able to play both Origin, when selected, then play for Tonga also.

7. The Panthers' players must have been reading the media over the past week and a half. Nathan Cleary had his best Origin performance, by a long way, and was best on ground last night. Liam Martin was a wrecking ball. Stephen Crichton proved he should have been named to start in Origin 1. A huge performance by every single Panthers player.

8. Jake Trbojevic has copped some criticism. I can understand why, he doesn't often record the stats of Payne Haas or Josh Papalii, but he was near perfect last night. He was, at very worst, the second best forward on the field and was head and shoulders above every Queensland forward. It just shows not every player needs to be the highlight reel prop.

9. Ashley Klein was absolutely correct in sin-binning Felise Kaufusi. There were four calls of six-again in a row before Kaufusi's very obvious holding down penalty. Yes, Origin is refereed a little differently, but the rules can't be blatantly ignored.

10. I'm a big believer in "if it ain't broke, don't fix it" but my word it will be tempting for Brad Fittler to bring Latrell Mitchell in for a decider. If he's fit, you simply cannot overlook the Souths megastar, although Chrichton did absolutely no wrong last night. You cannot, ever, drop Matt Burton.

11. I referenced it prior to the weekend starting but the major difference between the "big three" nations and the chasing back comes in the halves. We saw Fiji outdone due to having makeshift halves while the Kiwi six and seven were a class above their Tongan counterparts. This is why I rate Samoa so highly. Jahrome Luai (if he opts in) is the best half outside of the Roos, Kiwis and England.

12. The Women's Origin Series needs to go to three games next season. I see no positives in expanding to a two-game series, unless it's decided on biggest winning margin. As it stands if NSW win Game 1 next year, they retain the trophy. Make it a three-game series, or leave it at one.

13. How good was the Shark vs Shark win contest in the New Zealand vs Tonga game? Both Mulitalo and Katoa managed to score on their club opponent. Ronaldo probably shaded it slightly but what a contest from the club team mates who've found themselves in a try-scoring contest for the Sharks.

14. What in the world were the Tigers thinking in releasing a statement that Cameron Ciraldo turned them down? There was absolutely no need for such a release. It makes the club look downright stupid. Tigers fans, I feel for you. The decision-makers at the club have officially jumped the shark. For the record I will also not be coaching the Tigers in 2023; expect a statement from the club soon.

15. I don't think it's unfair to suggest that the Titans halves have underdelivered in 2022 thus far. The future looks bright though with Kieran Foran on his way to the club next season. Thomas Weaver was arguably second best on ground for the Under 19s Blues on Thursday night. He will be learning from one of the best for the next two seasons.

16. The brilliant Under 19's Women's Origin could not have come at a better time. Some superstars of the future were on show just weeks after four new teams were admitted entry into the NRLW competition. You better believe Andie Robinson will be on every team's radar after her hattrick while Roosters youngster Jada Taylor's 109 metre try had to be seen to be believed.

17. Wednesday Night's Lebanon vs Malta was a surprise hit. Despite not boasting the NRL-level talent of the Saturday fixtures, it was a brilliant game in front of a big crowd. If Mitch Moses plays for Lebanon then suddenly the Cedars could cause some serious trouble.

18. Can we please allow the bunker to rule on very obviously forward passes? We've seen instances of where bobbled passes were ruled as knock-ons to save blushes of the officials. I'm happy for the correct decision to be made and I don't really care how we get there. Time to end this stupid technicality on blatant forward passes.

19. Matt Burton, fresh off a near perfect Origin debut, can almost double his earnings with the Dogs. I fully expect him to re-sign with the Belmore Club, just on well increased terms. His decision to turn down his player option certainly has fans of other clubs talking; for good reason. It would be a shame to see him lured away from the blue and white's though.

20. I'm calling it now, this upcoming World Cup will be the best ever. Australia and New Zealand are in a class of their own but England playing at home brings them right into it. Tonga and Samoa are so close while Ireland, Wales and France have big Super League representation. Throw in a full strength Lebanon and Fiji and I cannot wait!