Former St George Illawarra Dragons winger and fullback Tristan Sailor has officially signed with the Souths Logan Magpies, a Brisbane Broncos affiliate club in the QLD Cup.

Sailor, who was found not guilty of two counts of aggravated sexual assault in late March, is tipped to make a shock return to the NRL after being released by the Dragons in 2020 directly following the incident.

While Sailor was never hit with the NRL's no-fault stand-down policy, teams were reluctant to sign the player prior to a decision being made in the courts.

The son of Wendell Sailor, 23-year-old Tristan made his NRL debut on the wing for the Dragons during the 2019 season, before playing a handful of games in 2020.

Tristan had been in good form prior to the incident sparking rumours that it was only a matter of time before a club would pounce.

Souths Logan Magpies have picked up Tristan Sailor for the rest of the season. #9WWOS #NRL pic.twitter.com/UccjgbxN6y — NRL on Nine (@NRLonNine) April 20, 2022

Currently sitting at second last on the ladder with three losses and a draw after four games, Sailor looks to bolster a dormant Magpies outfit and impress Broncos brass with the hopes of etching out a top 30 sport for 2023.