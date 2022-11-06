Australian rugby union star Quade Cooper has revealed he would be open to a switch to the NRL to finish his career after the 2023 Rugby World Cup, which will be held in France.

Cooper, who is now 34 years of age, will be retired by the time the following Rugby World Cup rolls around in 2027, which will be hosted by Australia.

It means Cooper has turned his attention to a possible switch to the NRL, with the 76-capped Wallaby having previously almost signed with the Parramatta Eels.

Cooper, who made his debut for the Wallabies back in 2008 and has played in all of Australia, Japan and France as a professional player, grew up in Auckland and admitted earlier this year he enjoys the NRL.

Cooper has made comments around a possible switch to the NRL in 2019 and 2020.

Speaking to The Sydney Morning Herald this week, Cooper said the chance of moving to the NRL will require a club wanting to have the same conversation that he would.

“I definitely wouldn't say no to an opportunity like that,” Cooper told the publication.

“It would be a conversation I would enjoy having. Whether or not someone is interested in having a conversation is a different story. You can't answer that without having a conversation. I'd have the conversation.”

Cooper revealed exactly how close he was to signing in 2011, suggesting a last ditch phone call that kept him in the 15-man code.

“I was 99 per cent going to sign,” he said.

“It was a last-minute phone call from the Australian Rugby Union, they got wind of it. I feel if they didn't get wind of it, I probably would have gone.

“It was literally moments before I was going to sign, I ended up staying in Queensland and we ended up winning the championship the following year. Those are pivotal moments in your life and career. As I said, I'm content with the choices that I made.

“I do still have a soft spot, I don't know if I will get an opportunity to play rugby league, especially not at NRL level. At the end of the day I will probably end up going and playing at some stage, even if it's local footy."

Cooper, who plays as a fly-half or fullback in rugby union, would likely look to play in the spine in rugby league as well should he make the switch.