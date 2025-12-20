Rugby league's international footprint continues to grow, with the IRL confirming Ghana has been granted full membership status.

Ghana played its first international against Nigeria in 2019, and recorded its first win just days later against Cameroon.

They have since played a handful of international matches, including a win over Nigeria in November of this year, however, rugby league has existed in the country for 13 years, with a governing body created in 2014.

It has held affiliate membership status for the last six years and has now been promoted under the game's policies, which are intended to promote strongly governed, financially prudent, operationally proficient, self-sufficient members running well-administered competitions.

“On behalf of the IRL Board, I would like to congratulate RLFG for this fantastic achievement. It is a fantastic story. Since the project began in 2012 the Ghanian rugby league community has gone from strength to strength and is an absolute testimony to what can be achieved with good governance," IRL Chairman Tony Grant said in a statement.

"They have worked diligently over many years to grow their organisational infrastructure in a sustainable manner and the scope of their activity is very impressive.

"From schoolboys and schoolgirls in multiple areas of the country, right the way through to the national teams, domestic pathways exist and a true rugby league community has been created and nurtured. Everyone involved should be very proud of this accomplishment.

"RLFG is in many ways a pioneer and we look forward to seeing other aspirational full members follow in their footsteps.”

Ghana's promotion to full membership status comes with Kenya and South Africa both lodging bids to host the 2030 Rugby League World Cup.

The two nations have both been in the international rugby league scene for a number of years, although Kenya has never played at a World Cup.

The host of the 2030 tournament is likely to be announced next year, with New Zealand, Papua New Guinea and the United States of America also in contention.