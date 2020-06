The NRL’s Dally M votes for Round 6 are in after a busy week in rugby league.

Cowboys star Jason Taumalolo has joined Many’s Tom Trbojevic at the top of the leaderboard.

Below are the full Dally M votes for round 5 in the NRL.



Round 6 Dally M Votes

Knights vs Broncos

3 – Daniel Saifiti (Knights)

2 – Bradman Best (Knights)

1 – Herman Ese’ese (Knights

Rabbitohs vs Warriors

3 – Cody Walker (Rabbitohs)

2 – Latrell Mitchell (Rabbitohs)

1 – Damien Cook (Rabbitohs)

Panthers vs Storm

3 – Nathan Cleary

2 – Viliame Kikau

1 – Cameron Munster

Titans vs Dragons

3 – Zac Lomax (Dragons)

2 – Mat Dufty (Dragons)

1 – Paul Vaughan (Dragons)

Wests Tigers vs Cowboys

3 – Harry Grant (Wests Tigers)

2 – Jason Taumalolo (Cowboys)

1 – Luke Brooks (Wests Tigers)

Roosters vs Eels

3 – Josh Morris (Roosters)

2 – Nathan Brown (Eels)

1 – Luke Keary (Roosters)

Raiders vs Sea Eagles

3 – Addin Fonua-Blake (Sea Eagles)

2 – Curtis Sironen (Sea Eagles)

1 – Daly Cherry-Evans (Sea Eagles)

Sharks vs Bulldogs

3 – Shaun Johnson (Sharks)

2 – Will Hopoate (Bulldogs)

1 – Aaron Wood (Sharks)



Dally M Leaderboard