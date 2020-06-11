Manly Warringah Sea Eagles vs. Brisbane Broncos

Central Coast Stadium, 7:50pm, Thursday June 11

Team News: Manly are unchanged. Seibold has rung changes following the 59-0 loss, moving Corey Oates to the back-row with Xavier Coates on the wing, Kotoni Staggs returns for Jesse Arthars, Matt Lodge starts at prop and Joe Ofahenague on the edge, Ethan Bullemor and Jamil Hopoate drop to the reserves, with Ben Te’o joining the bench.

Prediction: Brisbane would have received an absolute rocket from coach Anthony Seibold, but the question is, how will they respond? Manly were, for lack of a better word, robbed against Parramatta after a last-second cut out pass from Tom Trbojevic was wrongfully deemed forward. They’d be hurting from that loss, and it looks like a depleted Brisbane pack will be the punching bag. Expect Manly to jump out front early, off the back of go-forward from Marty Taupau and Addin Fonua-Blake. Brisbane won’t get blown out, but it’ll be Manly’s night. Manly by 12.

New Zealand Warriors vs. North Queensland Cowboys

Central Coast Stadium, 6:00pm, Friday June 12

Team News: Lachlan Burr comes in for Isaiah Papali’i in the Warriors only change. Ben Hampton, Jake Granville and John Asiata are all sidelined, with Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow debuting on the wing, Coen Hess returns in the back-row and Reece Robson starting at hooker. Reuben Cotter joins the bench.

Prediction: A youthful Cowboys outfit will line-up against a Warriors team who have been held to nil in half their regular season games. Jason Taumalolo is an outside chance of lining up, and if he is in included, it could be a cricket score. However his absence should bring this contest closer, but with Perth Nines’ excitement machine Hamiso Tabui-Fidow (or, ‘the hammer’) on debut, there’s just too much strike in this Cowboy’s side. Cowboys by 16.

Parramatta Eels vs. Penrith Panthers

Bankwest Stadium, 7:55pm, Friday June 12

Team News: Nathan Brown’s return at lock sees Marata Niukore drop to the bench with Ray Stone joining the interchange, with Brad Takairangi and Oregon Kaufusi dropping out. Nathan Cleary’s return sees Matt Burton drop to the bench and Mitch Kenny out of the side.

Prediction: An absolute belter of a Friday night contest, both these western Sydney sides line-up against each other undefeated after four rounds. Penrith have Nathan Cleary return from suspension, while Nathan Brown adds some starch to an already impressive pack. Mitchell Moses has been in great knick, but on the flip side, it will be interesting to see how Ivan Cleary uses Matt Burton off the bench, who was electric against the Warriors last week. This will be tight, but Parramatta are among premiership favourites for a reason, and should have too much class for the Panthers. Eels by 8.

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs. Gold Coast Titans

Bankwest Stadium, 3:00pm, Saturday June 13

Team News: Cody Walker and James Roberts return in place of Troy Dargan and Braidon Burns. Patrick Mago and Bailey Sironen replace Mark Nicholls and Keaon Koloamatangi on the bench. The Titans are unchanged.

Prediction: Finally, just two days short of the one-year anniversary of their last win, the Titans snuck home against the Tigers. South Sydney were their own worst enemy, making just short of 20 errors, though Latrell Mitchell looked in great touch, arguably the Bunnies’ best against Melbourne, his cut-out pass for Alex Johnston in particular the makings of great progress. Souths will be lifted by the return of Cody Walker and James Roberts, two men who will both benefit from the ‘six-again’. Despite the Titans win, South Sydney have lost three on the trot, and it won’t be four. They could blow the Gold Coast off the park, expect big ones from Latrell Mitchell and Cody Walker. South Sydney by 22.

Newcastle Knights vs. Melbourne Storm

Central Coast Stadium, 5:30pm, Saturday June 13

Team News: Newcastle are unchanged, with Kurt Mann in some doubt. Ryley Jacks slots in for the injured Jahrome Hughes, though Nico Hynes and Cooper Johns are both a chance of starting at halfback. Nelson Asofa-Solomona returns in place of Chris Lewis on the bench.

Prediction: I think a lot of fans are crossing their fingers in hopes of seeing Cooper Johns debut against the club his surname was made famous by, Newcastle. This should be a battle for the ages, the competitions’ from side in the Knights, against the most clinical in Melbourne. Craig Bellamy will have had many late nights this week studying their game plan, and will face off against a man who he taught everything, former Storm assistant Adam O’Brien. The adage ‘the apprentice becomes the master’ won’t ring true Saturday, with Bellyache handing O’Brien his first loss in the NRL. Melbourne by 12.

Wests Tigers vs. Canberra Raiders

Campbelltown Stadium, 7:35pm, Saturday June 13

Team News: Benji Marshall has been dropped for Josh Reynolds, Tommy Talau comes onto the wing for Robert Jennings, Zane Musgrove starts at prop with Oliver Clark out. Luke Garner and Billy Waters have also been plucked from the side, with Chris Lawrence starting, allowing Michael Chee-Kam and Russell Packer to join the bench. Ricky Stuart has resisted making changes.

Prediction: Sticky was fuming after their loss against Newcastle, saying his men played like boys. Most likely not as angry as Michael Maguire though, with ‘Madge’ dropping Wests’ favourite son in Benji Marshall. Canberra re red-hot and I can’t see them losing back-to-back clashes, expect the Tigers to improve, but not enough to stop a rampaging green machine. Raiders by 14.

Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs vs. Sydney Roosters

Bankwest Stadium, 4:05pm, Sunday June 14

Team News: Morgan Harper will start in the centres for the suspended Reimis Smith, with Christian Crichton replacing Kerrod Holland on the bench. James Tedesco’s return sees Brett Morris return to the wing, with Ryan Hall dropping out.

Prediction: Cricket score incoming. Sure, both sides held their opposition try-less last week, but there was a big difference in their performances. The Chooks, missing their best player, ran like a well-oiled machine, every player in that team knows their role and executes it to a tee. The Dogs were great against the Dragons but they aren’t the toughest opposition right now, and while Canterbury have grit, the Roosters have class, and will flex it on Sunday afternoon. Roosters by 32.

St. George Illawarra Dragons vs. Cronulla Sharks

Campbelltown Stadium,

Team News: Brayden Williame and Tariq Sims are out, replaced by Euan Aitken and Tyrell Fuimaono, with Matt Dufty joining the bench. Chad Townsend’s return sees William Kennedy dropped, with Matt Moylan shifting to fullback and Shaun Johnson back to five-eighth. Mawene Hiroti makes his Cronulla debut on the wing for the injured Ronaldo Mulitalo. Andrew Fifita also returns at prop, which means Toby Rudolf drops to the bench with Siosifa Talakai back to the reserves.

Prediction: Cronulla were sharp last week, though there will surely be question marks after another spine change-up. The Dragons, on the other hand, are dreadful. It’s been over 170 minutes since their last try. They don’t want to be there. Look at their body language, they simply don’t want to be out there. McGregor has been given four weeks to change his fortunes, but the way they’re playing, it’ll be a long last four weeks on the job. Cronulla will be clunkier for breaking up the Moylan-Johnson halves combo, but not clunky enough to drop the almost free competition points. Sharks by 7.

Point To Prove

The Gold Coast Titans. Righto, you’ve shown us now you can find a way to win. Now, it’s time to show us you can do it consistently. Show the comp that the victory over Wests wasn’t a one-off. It wasn’t luck. It’s a pivotal time at the club, show your fans effort and grit, not potential. This side has quality players. They do. They need to find their feet. Now Justin Holbrook has a winning 17, build around it. Don’t chop and change if you lose to Souths. Rugby league sees you as the bottom of the scrapheap. Prove them wrong.

Struggle Street

Ben Hunt. Hunt is paid $1.25 million a year. To play 24 regular season games for the Red V. Let’s break it down. That’s $52,083 per game. $651 per minute. Nearly $11 per second he’s on the field. And what’s he doing out there? He’s paid this small fortune to steer his side, set up tries, he’s their for his attacking powers and ability to create. The Dragons have scored a lonesome penalty goal in their last two games, and it isn’t like the players around him aren’t quality either. Get better, or make way.

Rookie Watch

Hamiso Tabui-Fidow. This absolute flyer, the ‘hammer’ as Andrew Voss dubbed him, is as quick as Addo-Carr and blessed with skill. Fingers crossed we see him get some open space on Friday night, with the youngster certainly not lacking in confidence. Try and catch him.

Best Bet

South Sydney 13+/Cody Walker to score a try/Latrell Mitchell to score a try. A juicy multi worth about $8, Latrell has been warming to the task and is yet to score for South Sydney, while Cody Walker will hit the ground running after an NRL-imposed suspension. Glory, glory.

Rumour of the Week

The Titans are happy with Phillip Sami filling in at fullback, but they don’t see the hulking outside back as a long-term solution there. Corey Thompson was the man identified last week, though with talks having stalled between the clubs, it appears the Titans have turned their attention to two out-of-favour Dragons in hope of snaring one before June 30. Matt Dufty has a contract waiting for him, while Tristain Sailor is being watched closely by Justin Holbrook. The McGregor situation have a bit to do with it, too…