2023-08-10T09:50:00Z
4 Pines Park
MAN
2023-08-10T09:50:00Z
PEN
|1
|Reuben Garrick
|2
|Jason Saab
|3
|Brad Parker
|4
|Tolutau Koula
|5
|R. Tuaimalo Vaega
|6
|Josh Schuster
|7
|Daly Cherry-Evans
|8
|Toafofoa Sipley
|9
|Lachlan Croker
|10
|Sean Keppie
|11
|Haumole Olakau'atu
|12
|Ben Trbojevic
|13
|Jake Trbojevic
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Dean Matterson
|15
|Aaron Woods
|16
|Kelma Tuilagi
|17
|Ethan Bullemor
|RESERVES
|18
|Jake Arthur
|19
|Ben Condon
|20
|Kaeo Weekes
|21
|Morgan Harper
|22
|G. Chan Kum Tong
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Dylan Edwards
|1
|Sunia Turuva
|2
|Zac Hosking
|3
|Stephen Crichton
|4
|Brian To'o
|5
|Jarome Luai
|6
|Nathan Cleary
|7
|Moses Leota
|8
|Mitch Kenny
|9
|J. Fisher-Harris
|10
|Scott Sorensen
|11
|Liam Martin
|12
|Isaah Yeo
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Soni Luke
|14
|Lindsay Smith
|15
|Matthew Eisenhuth
|16
|Jaeman Salmon
|17
|RESERVES
|Jack Cogger
|18
|Luke Garner
|19
|Jack Cole
|20
|Thomas Jenkins
|21
|Liam Henry
|22
2023-08-11T08:00:00Z
PointsBet Stadium
CRO
2023-08-11T08:00:00Z
GLD
|1
|Connor Tracey
|2
|Sione Katoa
|3
|Jesse Ramien
|4
|Siosifa Talakai
|5
|Ronaldo Mulitalo
|6
|Braydon Trindall
|7
|Nicho Hynes
|8
|Braden Hamlin-Uele
|9
|Blayke Brailey
|10
|Toby Rudolf
|11
|Briton Nikora
|12
|Wade Graham
|13
|Cameron McInnes
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Jack Williams
|15
|Royce Hunt
|16
|Jesse Colquhoun
|17
|Matt Moylan
|RESERVES
|18
|Mawene Hiroti
|19
|Tuku Hau Tapuha
|20
|Daniel Atkinson
|21
|Kayal Iro
|22
|Jayden Berrell
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Jayden Campbell
|1
|A. Khan-Pereira
|2
|Brian Kelly
|3
|Aaron Schoupp
|4
|Phillip Sami
|5
|Kieran Foran
|6
|Tanah Boyd
|7
|Jaimin Jolliffe
|8
|Chris Randall
|9
|T. Fa'asuamaleaui
|10
|David Fifita
|11
|Joe Stimson
|12
|Erin Clark
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Kruise Leeming
|14
|Isaac Liu
|15
|Klese Haas
|16
|Keano Kini
|17
|RESERVES
|I. Fa'asuamaleaui
|18
|Thomas Weaver
|19
|Jacob Alick
|20
|Joseph Vuna
|21
|Tony Francis
|22
2023-08-11T10:00:00Z
The Gabba
BRI
2023-08-11T10:00:00Z
PAR
|1
|Reece Walsh
|2
|Deine Mariner
|3
|Kotoni Staggs
|4
|Herbie Farnworth
|5
|Selwyn Cobbo
|6
|Ezra Mam
|7
|Adam Reynolds
|8
|Thomas Flegler
|9
|Billy Walters
|10
|Payne Haas
|11
|Kurt Capewell
|12
|Jordan Riki
|13
|Patrick Carrigan
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Tyson Smoothy
|15
|Brendan Piakura
|16
|Kobe Hetherington
|17
|Keenan Palasia
|RESERVES
|18
|Corey Jensen
|19
|Xavier Willison
|20
|Tristan Sailor
|21
|Jock Madden
|22
|Jordan Pereira
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Clinton Gutherson
|1
|Bailey Simonsson
|2
|Will Penisini
|3
|Daejarn Asi
|4
|Sean Russell
|5
|Dylan Brown
|6
|Mitchell Moses
|7
|Joe Ofahengaue
|8
|Joey Lussick
|9
|Junior Paulo
|10
|Andrew Davey
|11
|Bryce Cartwright
|12
|J'maine Hopgood
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Luca Moretti
|14
|Ryan Matterson
|15
|Wiremu Greig
|16
|Brendan Hands
|17
|RESERVES
|Makahesi Makatoa
|18
|Waqa Blake
|19
|Ofahiki Ogden
|20
|Ky Rodwell
|21
|Jack Murchie
|22
2023-08-12T05:00:00Z
Barlow Park
SOU
2023-08-12T05:00:00Z
STI
|1
|Latrell Mitchell
|2
|Alex Johnston
|3
|Isaiah Tass
|4
|Campbell Graham
|5
|Taane Milne
|6
|Cody Walker
|7
|Lachlan Ilias
|8
|Jai Arrow
|9
|Damien Cook
|10
|Shaquai Mitchell
|11
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|12
|Jacob Host
|13
|Cameron Murray
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Tallis Duncan
|15
|Jed Cartwright
|16
|Siliva Havili
|17
|Davvy Moale
|RESERVES
|18
|Ben Lovett
|19
|Tyrone Munro
|20
|Peter Mamouzelos
|21
|D. Suluka-Fifita
|22
|Dean Hawkins
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Tyrell Sloan
|1
|Mathew Feagai
|2
|Moses Suli
|3
|Max Feagai
|4
|Mikaele Ravalawa
|5
|Talatau Amone
|6
|Ben Hunt
|7
|Michael Molo
|8
|Jacob Liddle
|9
|Blake Lawrie
|10
|Billy Burns
|11
|Dan Russell
|12
|Ben Murdoch-Masila
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Connor Muhleisen
|14
|Ryan Couchman
|15
|Toby Couchman
|16
|Zane Musgrove
|17
|RESERVES
|Jaiyden Hunt
|18
|Sione Finau
|19
|Nick Lui-Toso
|20
|Paul Turner
|21
|Tautau Moga
|22
2023-08-12T07:30:00Z
FMG Stadium Waikato
WST
2023-08-12T07:30:00Z
NZW
|1
|Jahream Bula
|2
|David Nofoaluma
|3
|Starford To'a
|4
|Asu Kepaoa
|5
|Junior Tupou
|6
|Daine Laurie
|7
|Luke Brooks
|8
|Stefano Utoikamanu
|9
|Apisai Koroisau
|10
|David Klemmer
|11
|Isaiah Papali'i
|12
|John Bateman
|13
|Fonua Pole
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Jake Simpkin
|15
|Alex Seyfarth
|16
|Alex Twal
|17
|Shawn Blore
|RESERVES
|18
|Justin Matamua
|19
|Aitasi James
|20
|Triston Reilly
|21
|Josh Feledy
|22
|Luke Laulilii
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Taine Tuaupiki
|1
|D. Watene-Zelezniak
|2
|Rocco Berry
|3
|Adam Pompey
|4
|Marcelo Montoya
|5
|Luke Metcalf
|6
|Shaun Johnson
|7
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|8
|Wayde Egan
|9
|Mitch Barnett
|10
|Jackson Ford
|11
|Marata Niukore
|12
|Tohu Harris
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Dylan Walker
|14
|Jazz Tevaga
|15
|Bayley Sironen
|16
|Josh Curran
|17
|RESERVES
|Freddy Lussick
|18
|Edward Kosi
|20
|Bunty Afoa
|21
|Viliami Vailea
|22
|Ronald Volkman
|23
2023-08-12T09:35:00Z
Allianz Stadium
SYD
2023-08-12T09:35:00Z
DOL
|1
|James Tedesco
|2
|Daniel Tupou
|3
|Billy Smith
|4
|Joseph Manu
|5
|Joseph Suaalii
|6
|Luke Keary
|7
|Drew Hutchison
|8
|J. Waerea-Hargreaves
|9
|Brandon Smith
|10
|Lindsay Collins
|11
|Nat Butcher
|12
|Siua Wong
|13
|Victor Radley
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Sandon Smith
|15
|Fletcher Baker
|16
|Terrell May
|17
|Dylan Napa
|RESERVES
|18
|Junior Pauga
|19
|Elie El-Zakhem
|20
|Jake Turpin
|21
|Zach Dockar-Clay
|22
|Corey Allan
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Kodi Nikorima
|1
|Jamayne Isaako
|2
|H. Tabuai-Fidow
|3
|Valynce Te Whare
|4
|Tesi Niu
|5
|Isaiya Katoa
|6
|Sean O'Sullivan
|7
|Jesse Bromwich
|8
|J. Marshall-King
|9
|Mark Nicholls
|10
|Felise Kaufusi
|11
|Connelly Lemuelu
|12
|Kenneath Bromwich
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Ray Stone
|14
|Josh Kerr
|15
|Anthony Milford
|16
|Jarrod Wallace
|17
|RESERVES
|Herman Ese'ese
|18
|Max Plath
|19
|Poasa Faamausili
|20
|Harrison Graham
|21
|Jack Bostock
|22
2023-08-13T04:00:00Z
AAMI Park
MEL
2023-08-13T04:00:00Z
CBR
|1
|Nick Meaney
|2
|Will Warbrick
|3
|Marion Seve
|4
|Young Tonumaipea
|5
|Xavier Coates
|6
|Cameron Munster
|7
|Jahrome Hughes
|8
|Tui Kamikamica
|9
|Harry Grant
|10
|Christian Welch
|11
|Trent Loiero
|12
|Tom Eisenhuth
|13
|Josh King
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Bronson Garlick
|15
|Eliesa Katoa
|16
|Tepai Moeroa
|17
|N. Asofa-Solomona
|RESERVES
|18
|Alec MacDonald
|19
|Reimis Smith
|20
|Jonah Pezet
|21
|Tariq Sims
|22
|Tyran Wishart
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Jordan Rapana
|1
|Albert Hopoate
|2
|Ethan Strange
|3
|Matthew Timoko
|4
|Nick Cotric
|5
|Jack Wighton
|6
|Jamal Fogarty
|7
|Josh Papalii
|8
|Zac Woolford
|9
|Joseph Tapine
|10
|Hudson Young
|11
|Elliott Whitehead
|12
|Corey Horsburgh
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Adrian Trevilyan
|14
|Emre Guler
|15
|Pasami Saulo
|16
|Ata Mariota
|17
|RESERVES
|Brad Morkos
|18
|Matt Frawley
|19
|Tom Starling
|20
|Trey Mooney
|21
|Michael Asomua
|22
2023-08-13T06:05:00Z
McDonald Jones Stadium
NEW
2023-08-13T06:05:00Z
CAN
|1
|Kalyn Ponga
|2
|Dominic Young
|3
|Dane Gagai
|4
|Enari Tuala
|5
|Greg Marzhew
|6
|Tyson Gamble
|7
|Jackson Hastings
|8
|Jacob Saifiti
|9
|Phoenix Crossland
|10
|Leo Thompson
|11
|Tyson Frizell
|12
|Lachlan Fitzgibbon
|13
|Adam Elliott
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Kurt Mann
|15
|Brodie Jones
|16
|Jack Hetherington
|17
|Mat Croker
|RESERVES
|18
|Dylan Lucas
|19
|Hymel Hunt
|20
|Simi Sasagi
|21
|Jack Johns
|22
|Daniel Saifiti
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Jake Averillo
|1
|Blake Wilson
|2
|Jacob Kiraz
|3
|Braidon Burns
|4
|Josh Addo-Carr
|5
|Matt Burton
|6
|Toby Sexton
|7
|Max King
|8
|Reed Mahoney
|9
|T. Pangai Junior
|10
|Viliame Kikau
|11
|Jacob Preston
|12
|Ryan Sutton
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Kyle Flanagan
|14
|Luke Thompson
|15
|Liam Knight
|16
|Corey Waddell
|17
|RESERVES
|Harrison Edwards
|19
|Kurtis Morrin
|20
|Jayden Okunbor
|21
|Hayze Perham
|22
|Samuel Hughes
|23
