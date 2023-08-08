 2023-08-10T09:50:00Z 
4 Pines Park
MAN   
 2023-08-10T09:50:00Z 
   PEN
    #NRLManlyPanthers
1 Reuben GarrickReuben Garrick
2 Jason SaabJason Saab
3 Brad ParkerBrad Parker
4 Tolutau KoulaTolutau Koula
5 R. Tuaimalo VaegaRaymond Tuaimalo Vaega
6 Josh SchusterJosh Schuster
7 Daly Cherry-EvansDaly Cherry-Evans
8 Toafofoa SipleyToafofoa Sipley
9 Lachlan CrokerLachlan Croker
10 Sean KeppieSean Keppie
11 Haumole Olakau'atuHaumole Olakau'atu
12 Ben TrbojevicBen Trbojevic
13 Jake TrbojevicJake Trbojevic
 INTERCHANGE
14 Dean MattersonDean Matterson
15 Aaron WoodsAaron Woods
16 Kelma TuilagiKelma Tuilagi
17 Ethan BullemorEthan Bullemor
 RESERVES
18 Jake ArthurJake Arthur
19 Ben CondonBen Condon
20 Kaeo WeekesKaeo Weekes
21 Morgan HarperMorgan Harper
22 G. Chan Kum TongGordon Chan Kum Tong
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Dylan EdwardsDylan Edwards 1
Sunia TuruvaSunia Turuva 2
Zac HoskingZac Hosking 3
Stephen CrichtonStephen Crichton 4
Brian To'oBrian To'o 5
Jarome LuaiJarome Luai 6
Nathan ClearyNathan Cleary 7
Moses LeotaMoses Leota 8
Mitch KennyMitch Kenny 9
J. Fisher-HarrisJames Fisher-Harris 10
Scott SorensenScott Sorensen 11
Liam MartinLiam Martin 12
Isaah YeoIsaah Yeo 13
 INTERCHANGE
Soni LukeSoni Luke 14
Lindsay SmithLindsay Smith 15
Matthew EisenhuthMatthew Eisenhuth 16
Jaeman SalmonJaeman Salmon 17
 RESERVES
Jack CoggerJack Cogger 18
Luke GarnerLuke Garner 19
Jack ColeJack Cole 20
Thomas JenkinsThomas Jenkins 21
Liam HenryLiam Henry 22

 2023-08-11T08:00:00Z 
PointsBet Stadium
CRO   
 2023-08-11T08:00:00Z 
   GLD
    #NRLSharksTitans
1 Connor TraceyConnor Tracey
2 Sione KatoaSione Katoa
3 Jesse RamienJesse Ramien
4 Siosifa TalakaiSiosifa Talakai
5 Ronaldo MulitaloRonaldo Mulitalo
6 Braydon TrindallBraydon Trindall
7 Nicho HynesNicho Hynes
8 Braden Hamlin-UeleBraden Hamlin-Uele
9 Blayke BraileyBlayke Brailey
10 Toby RudolfToby Rudolf
11 Briton NikoraBriton Nikora
12 Wade GrahamWade Graham
13 Cameron McInnesCameron McInnes
 INTERCHANGE
14 Jack WilliamsJack Williams
15 Royce HuntRoyce Hunt
16 Jesse ColquhounJesse Colquhoun
17 Matt MoylanMatt Moylan
 RESERVES
18 Mawene HirotiMawene Hiroti
19 Tuku Hau TapuhaTuku Hau Tapuha
20 Daniel AtkinsonDaniel Atkinson
21 Kayal IroKayal Iro
22 Jayden BerrellJayden Berrell
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Jayden CampbellJayden Campbell 1
A. Khan-PereiraAlofiana Khan-Pereira 2
Brian KellyBrian Kelly 3
Aaron SchouppAaron Schoupp 4
Phillip SamiPhillip Sami 5
Kieran ForanKieran Foran 6
Tanah BoydTanah Boyd 7
Jaimin JolliffeJaimin Jolliffe 8
Chris RandallChris Randall 9
T. Fa'asuamaleauiTino Fa'asuamaleaui 10
David FifitaDavid Fifita 11
Joe StimsonJoe Stimson 12
Erin ClarkErin Clark 13
 INTERCHANGE
Kruise LeemingKruise Leeming 14
Isaac LiuIsaac Liu 15
Klese HaasKlese Haas 16
Keano KiniKeano Kini 17
 RESERVES
I. Fa'asuamaleauiIszac Fa'asuamaleaui 18
Thomas WeaverThomas Weaver 19
Jacob AlickJacob Alick 20
Joseph VunaJoseph Vuna 21
Tony FrancisTony Francis 22

 2023-08-11T10:00:00Z 
The Gabba
BRI   
 2023-08-11T10:00:00Z 
   PAR
    #NRLBroncosEels
1 Reece WalshReece Walsh
2 Deine MarinerDeine Mariner
3 Kotoni StaggsKotoni Staggs
4 Herbie FarnworthHerbie Farnworth
5 Selwyn CobboSelwyn Cobbo
6 Ezra MamEzra Mam
7 Adam ReynoldsAdam Reynolds
8 Thomas FleglerThomas Flegler
9 Billy WaltersBilly Walters
10 Payne HaasPayne Haas
11 Kurt CapewellKurt Capewell
12 Jordan RikiJordan Riki
13 Patrick CarriganPatrick Carrigan
 INTERCHANGE
14 Tyson SmoothyTyson Smoothy
15 Brendan PiakuraBrendan Piakura
16 Kobe HetheringtonKobe Hetherington
17 Keenan PalasiaKeenan Palasia
 RESERVES
18 Corey JensenCorey Jensen
19 Xavier WillisonXavier Willison
20 Tristan SailorTristan Sailor
21 Jock MaddenJock Madden
22 Jordan PereiraJordan Pereira
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Clinton GuthersonClinton Gutherson 1
Bailey SimonssonBailey Simonsson 2
Will PenisiniWill Penisini 3
Daejarn AsiDaejarn Asi 4
Sean RussellSean Russell 5
Dylan BrownDylan Brown 6
Mitchell MosesMitchell Moses 7
Joe OfahengaueJoe Ofahengaue 8
Joey LussickJoey Lussick 9
Junior PauloJunior Paulo 10
Andrew DaveyAndrew Davey 11
Bryce CartwrightBryce Cartwright 12
J'maine HopgoodJ'maine Hopgood 13
 INTERCHANGE
Luca MorettiLuca Moretti 14
Ryan MattersonRyan Matterson 15
Wiremu GreigWiremu Greig 16
Brendan HandsBrendan Hands 17
 RESERVES
Makahesi MakatoaMakahesi Makatoa 18
Waqa BlakeWaqa Blake 19
Ofahiki OgdenOfahiki Ogden 20
Ky RodwellKy Rodwell 21
Jack MurchieJack Murchie 22

 2023-08-12T05:00:00Z 
Barlow Park
SOU   
 2023-08-12T05:00:00Z 
   STI
    #NRLSouthsDragons
1 Latrell MitchellLatrell Mitchell
2 Alex JohnstonAlex Johnston
3 Isaiah TassIsaiah Tass
4 Campbell GrahamCampbell Graham
5 Taane MilneTaane Milne
6 Cody WalkerCody Walker
7 Lachlan IliasLachlan Ilias
8 Jai ArrowJai Arrow
9 Damien CookDamien Cook
10 Shaquai MitchellShaquai Mitchell
11 Keaon KoloamatangiKeaon Koloamatangi
12 Jacob HostJacob Host
13 Cameron MurrayCameron Murray
 INTERCHANGE
14 Tallis DuncanTallis Duncan
15 Jed CartwrightJed Cartwright
16 Siliva HaviliSiliva Havili
17 Davvy MoaleDavvy Moale
 RESERVES
18 Ben LovettBen Lovett
19 Tyrone MunroTyrone Munro
20 Peter MamouzelosPeter Mamouzelos
21 D. Suluka-FifitaDaniel Suluka-Fifita
22 Dean HawkinsDean Hawkins
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Tyrell SloanTyrell Sloan 1
Mathew FeagaiMathew Feagai 2
Moses SuliMoses Suli 3
Max FeagaiMax Feagai 4
Mikaele RavalawaMikaele Ravalawa 5
Talatau AmoneTalatau Amone 6
Ben HuntBen Hunt 7
Michael MoloMichael Molo 8
Jacob LiddleJacob Liddle 9
Blake LawrieBlake Lawrie 10
Billy BurnsBilly Burns 11
Dan RussellDan Russell 12
Ben Murdoch-MasilaBen Murdoch-Masila 13
 INTERCHANGE
Connor MuhleisenConnor Muhleisen 14
Ryan CouchmanRyan Couchman 15
Toby CouchmanToby Couchman 16
Zane MusgroveZane Musgrove 17
 RESERVES
Jaiyden HuntJaiyden Hunt 18
Sione FinauSione Finau 19
Nick Lui-TosoNick Lui-Toso 20
Paul TurnerPaul Turner 21
Tautau MogaTautau Moga 22

 2023-08-12T07:30:00Z 
FMG Stadium Waikato
WST   
 2023-08-12T07:30:00Z 
   NZW
    #NRLTigersWarriors
1 Jahream BulaJahream Bula
2 David NofoalumaDavid Nofoaluma
3 Starford To'aStarford To'a
4 Asu KepaoaAsu Kepaoa
5 Junior TupouJunior Tupou
6 Daine LaurieDaine Laurie
7 Luke BrooksLuke Brooks
8 Stefano UtoikamanuStefano Utoikamanu
9 Apisai KoroisauApisai Koroisau
10 David KlemmerDavid Klemmer
11 Isaiah Papali'iIsaiah Papali'i
12 John BatemanJohn Bateman
13 Fonua PoleFonua Pole
 INTERCHANGE
14 Jake SimpkinJake Simpkin
15 Alex SeyfarthAlex Seyfarth
16 Alex TwalAlex Twal
17 Shawn BloreShawn Blore
 RESERVES
18 Justin MatamuaJustin Matamua
19 Aitasi JamesAitasi James
20 Triston ReillyTriston Reilly
21 Josh FeledyJosh Feledy
22 Luke LauliliiLuke Laulilii
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Taine TuaupikiTaine Tuaupiki 1
D. Watene-ZelezniakDallin Watene-Zelezniak 2
Rocco BerryRocco Berry 3
Adam PompeyAdam Pompey 4
Marcelo MontoyaMarcelo Montoya 5
Luke MetcalfLuke Metcalf 6
Shaun JohnsonShaun Johnson 7
Addin Fonua-BlakeAddin Fonua-Blake 8
Wayde EganWayde Egan 9
Mitch BarnettMitch Barnett 10
Jackson FordJackson Ford 11
Marata NiukoreMarata Niukore 12
Tohu HarrisTohu Harris 13
 INTERCHANGE
Dylan WalkerDylan Walker 14
Jazz TevagaJazz Tevaga 15
Bayley SironenBayley Sironen 16
Josh CurranJosh Curran 17
 RESERVES
Freddy LussickFreddy Lussick 18
Edward KosiEdward Kosi 20
Bunty AfoaBunty Afoa 21
Viliami VaileaViliami Vailea 22
Ronald VolkmanRonald Volkman 23

 2023-08-12T09:35:00Z 
Allianz Stadium
SYD   
 2023-08-12T09:35:00Z 
   DOL
    #NRLRoostersDolphins
1 James TedescoJames Tedesco
2 Daniel TupouDaniel Tupou
3 Billy SmithBilly Smith
4 Joseph ManuJoseph Manu
5 Joseph SuaaliiJoseph Suaalii
6 Luke KearyLuke Keary
7 Drew HutchisonDrew Hutchison
8 J. Waerea-HargreavesJared Waerea-Hargreaves
9 Brandon SmithBrandon Smith
10 Lindsay CollinsLindsay Collins
11 Nat ButcherNat Butcher
12 Siua WongSiua Wong
13 Victor RadleyVictor Radley
 INTERCHANGE
14 Sandon SmithSandon Smith
15 Fletcher BakerFletcher Baker
16 Terrell MayTerrell May
17 Dylan NapaDylan Napa
 RESERVES
18 Junior PaugaJunior Pauga
19 Elie El-ZakhemElie El-Zakhem
20 Jake TurpinJake Turpin
21 Zach Dockar-ClayZach Dockar-Clay
22 Corey AllanCorey Allan
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Kodi NikorimaKodi Nikorima 1
Jamayne IsaakoJamayne Isaako 2
H. Tabuai-FidowHamiso Tabuai-Fidow 3
Valynce Te WhareValynce Te Whare 4
Tesi NiuTesi Niu 5
Isaiya KatoaIsaiya Katoa 6
Sean O'SullivanSean O'Sullivan 7
Jesse BromwichJesse Bromwich 8
J. Marshall-KingJeremy Marshall-King 9
Mark NichollsMark Nicholls 10
Felise KaufusiFelise Kaufusi 11
Connelly LemueluConnelly Lemuelu 12
Kenneath BromwichKenneath Bromwich 13
 INTERCHANGE
Ray StoneRay Stone 14
Josh KerrJosh Kerr 15
Anthony MilfordAnthony Milford 16
Jarrod WallaceJarrod Wallace 17
 RESERVES
Herman Ese'eseHerman Ese'ese 18
Max PlathMax Plath 19
Poasa FaamausiliPoasa Faamausili 20
Harrison GrahamHarrison Graham 21
Jack BostockJack Bostock 22

 2023-08-13T04:00:00Z 
AAMI Park
MEL   
 2023-08-13T04:00:00Z 
   CBR
    #NRLStormRaiders
1 Nick MeaneyNick Meaney
2 Will WarbrickWill Warbrick
3 Marion SeveMarion Seve
4 Young TonumaipeaYoung Tonumaipea
5 Xavier CoatesXavier Coates
6 Cameron MunsterCameron Munster
7 Jahrome HughesJahrome Hughes
8 Tui KamikamicaTui Kamikamica
9 Harry GrantHarry Grant
10 Christian WelchChristian Welch
11 Trent LoieroTrent Loiero
12 Tom EisenhuthTom Eisenhuth
13 Josh KingJosh King
 INTERCHANGE
14 Bronson GarlickBronson Garlick
15 Eliesa KatoaEliesa Katoa
16 Tepai MoeroaTepai Moeroa
17 N. Asofa-SolomonaNelson Asofa-Solomona
 RESERVES
18 Alec MacDonaldAlec MacDonald
19 Reimis SmithReimis Smith
20 Jonah PezetJonah Pezet
21 Tariq SimsTariq Sims
22 Tyran WishartTyran Wishart
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Jordan RapanaJordan Rapana 1
Albert HopoateAlbert Hopoate 2
Ethan StrangeEthan Strange 3
Matthew TimokoMatthew Timoko 4
Nick CotricNick Cotric 5
Jack WightonJack Wighton 6
Jamal FogartyJamal Fogarty 7
Josh PapaliiJosh Papalii 8
Zac WoolfordZac Woolford 9
Joseph TapineJoseph Tapine 10
Hudson YoungHudson Young 11
Elliott WhiteheadElliott Whitehead 12
Corey HorsburghCorey Horsburgh 13
 INTERCHANGE
Adrian TrevilyanAdrian Trevilyan 14
Emre GulerEmre Guler 15
Pasami SauloPasami Saulo 16
Ata MariotaAta Mariota 17
 RESERVES
Brad MorkosBrad Morkos 18
Matt FrawleyMatt Frawley 19
Tom StarlingTom Starling 20
Trey MooneyTrey Mooney 21
Michael AsomuaMichael Asomua 22

 2023-08-13T06:05:00Z 
McDonald Jones Stadium
NEW   
 2023-08-13T06:05:00Z 
   CAN
    #NRLKnightsBulldogs
1 Kalyn PongaKalyn Ponga
2 Dominic YoungDominic Young
3 Dane GagaiDane Gagai
4 Enari TualaEnari Tuala
5 Greg MarzhewGreg Marzhew
6 Tyson GambleTyson Gamble
7 Jackson HastingsJackson Hastings
8 Jacob SaifitiJacob Saifiti
9 Phoenix CrosslandPhoenix Crossland
10 Leo ThompsonLeo Thompson
11 Tyson FrizellTyson Frizell
12 Lachlan FitzgibbonLachlan Fitzgibbon
13 Adam ElliottAdam Elliott
 INTERCHANGE
14 Kurt MannKurt Mann
15 Brodie JonesBrodie Jones
16 Jack HetheringtonJack Hetherington
17 Mat CrokerMat Croker
 RESERVES
18 Dylan LucasDylan Lucas
19 Hymel HuntHymel Hunt
20 Simi SasagiSimi Sasagi
21 Jack JohnsJack Johns
22 Daniel SaifitiDaniel Saifiti
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Jake AverilloJake Averillo 1
Blake WilsonBlake Wilson 2
Jacob KirazJacob Kiraz 3
Braidon BurnsBraidon Burns 4
Josh Addo-CarrJosh Addo-Carr 5
Matt BurtonMatt Burton 6
Toby SextonToby Sexton 7
Max KingMax King 8
Reed MahoneyReed Mahoney 9
T. Pangai JuniorTevita Pangai Junior 10
Viliame KikauViliame Kikau 11
Jacob PrestonJacob Preston 12
Ryan SuttonRyan Sutton 13
 INTERCHANGE
Kyle FlanaganKyle Flanagan 14
Luke ThompsonLuke Thompson 15
Liam KnightLiam Knight 16
Corey WaddellCorey Waddell 17
 RESERVES
Harrison EdwardsHarrison Edwards 19
Kurtis MorrinKurtis Morrin 20
Jayden OkunborJayden Okunbor 21
Hayze PerhamHayze Perham 22
Samuel HughesSamuel Hughes 23

