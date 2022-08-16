2022-08-18T09:50:00Z
|1
|Latrell Mitchell
|2
|Alex Johnston
|3
|Isaiah Tass
|4
|Campbell Graham
|5
|Jaxson Paulo
|6
|Cody Walker
|7
|Lachlan Ilias
|8
|Tevita Tatola
|9
|Damien Cook
|10
|D. Suluka-Fifita
|11
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|12
|Jai Arrow
|13
|Cameron Murray
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Taane Milne
|15
|Mark Nicholls
|16
|Siliva Havili
|17
|Hame Sele
|RESERVES
|18
|Blake Taaffe
|19
|Dean Hawkins
|20
|Davvy Moale
|21
|Shaquai Mitchell
|22
|Izaac Thompson
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Dylan Edwards
|1
|Sunia Turuva
|2
|Izack Tago
|3
|Stephen Crichton
|4
|Brian To'o
|5
|Jaeman Salmon
|6
|Sean O'Sullivan
|7
|Moses Leota
|8
|Apisai Koroisau
|9
|Matthew Eisenhuth
|10
|Viliame Kikau
|11
|Liam Martin
|12
|Isaah Yeo
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Mitch Kenny
|14
|Scott Sorensen
|15
|Spencer Leniu
|16
|Charlie Staines
|17
|RESERVES
|Robert Jennings
|18
|J'maine Hopgood
|19
|Taylan May
|20
|Chris Smith
|21
|Kurt Falls
|22
2022-08-19T08:00:00Z
|1
|Scott Drinkwater
|2
|Kyle Feldt
|3
|Valentine Holmes
|4
|Peta Hiku
|5
|Murray Taulagi
|6
|Tom Dearden
|7
|Chad Townsend
|8
|Jordan McLean
|9
|Reece Robson
|10
|Reuben Cotter
|11
|Tom Gilbert
|12
|Jeremiah Nanai
|13
|Jason Taumalolo
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|H. Tabuai-Fidow
|15
|Luciano Leilua
|16
|Coen Hess
|17
|Griffin Neame
|RESERVES
|18
|J. Taunoa-Brown
|19
|Ben Hampton
|20
|Jake Granville
|21
|Brendan Elliot
|22
|Connelly Lemuelu
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reece Walsh
|1
|D. Watene-Zelezniak
|2
|Viliami Vailea
|3
|Marcelo Montoya
|4
|Edward Kosi
|5
|Daejarn Asi
|6
|Shaun Johnson
|7
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|8
|Wayde Egan
|9
|Tohu Harris
|10
|Euan Aitken
|11
|Jack Murchie
|12
|Bunty Afoa
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Freddy Lussick
|14
|Tom Ale
|15
|Eliesa Katoa
|16
|Josh Curran
|17
|RESERVES
|C. Harris-Tavita
|18
|Dunamis Lui
|20
|Jackson Frei
|21
|Adam Pompey
|22
|Rocco Berry
|23
2022-08-19T09:55:00Z
|1
|Te Maire Martin
|2
|Corey Oates
|3
|Kotoni Staggs
|4
|Delouise Hoeter
|5
|Selwyn Cobbo
|6
|Ezra Mam
|7
|Adam Reynolds
|8
|Thomas Flegler
|9
|Billy Walters
|10
|Payne Haas
|11
|Kurt Capewell
|12
|Jordan Riki
|13
|Kobe Hetherington
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Jake Turpin
|15
|Rhys Kennedy
|16
|Corey Jensen
|17
|Ryan James
|RESERVES
|18
|Jordan Pereira
|19
|Cory Paix
|20
|Tyson Gamble
|21
|Xavier Willison
|22
|Zac Hosking
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Nick Meaney
|1
|David Nofoaluma
|2
|Young Tonumaipea
|3
|Justin Olam
|4
|Xavier Coates
|5
|Cameron Munster
|6
|Jahrome Hughes
|7
|Jesse Bromwich
|8
|Harry Grant
|9
|N. Asofa-Solomona
|10
|Tom Eisenhuth
|11
|Kenneath Bromwich
|12
|Josh King
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Brandon Smith
|14
|Tui Kamikamica
|15
|Chris Lewis
|16
|Tyran Wishart
|17
|RESERVES
|Alec MacDonald
|18
|Jayden Nikorima
|19
|Grant Anderson
|20
|Jordan Grant
|21
|Trent Loiero
|22
2022-08-20T05:00:00Z
|1
|Clinton Gutherson
|2
|Maika Sivo
|3
|Will Penisini
|4
|Tom Opacic
|5
|Waqa Blake
|6
|Dylan Brown
|7
|Mitchell Moses
|8
|R. Campbell-Gillard
|9
|Reed Mahoney
|10
|Junior Paulo
|11
|Shaun Lane
|12
|Isaiah Papali'i
|13
|Ryan Matterson
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Ofahiki Ogden
|15
|Bryce Cartwright
|16
|Oregon Kaufusi
|17
|Marata Niukore
|RESERVES
|18
|Makahesi Makatoa
|19
|Bailey Simonsson
|20
|Jakob Arthur
|21
|Sean Russell
|22
|Elie El-Zakhem
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Jake Averillo
|1
|Jacob Kiraz
|2
|Aaron Schoupp
|3
|Braidon Burns
|4
|Josh Addo-Carr
|5
|Matt Burton
|6
|Kyle Flanagan
|7
|Max King
|8
|J. Marshall-King
|9
|Paul Vaughan
|10
|Harrison Edwards
|11
|R. Faitala-Mariner
|12
|Josh Jackson
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Zach Dockar-Clay
|14
|Joe Stimson
|15
|Jackson Topine
|16
|Chris Patolo
|17
|RESERVES
|Declan Casey
|19
|Bailey Biondi-Odo
|20
|Brandon Wakeham
|21
|Luke Thompson
|22
|T. Pangai Junior
|23
2022-08-20T07:30:00Z
|1
|Reuben Garrick
|2
|Tolutau Koula
|3
|Brad Parker
|4
|Morgan Harper
|5
|C. Tuipulotu
|6
|Kieran Foran
|7
|Daly Cherry-Evans
|8
|Josh Aloiai
|9
|Lachlan Croker
|10
|Martin Taupau
|11
|Haumole Olakau'atu
|12
|Andrew Davey
|13
|Dylan Walker
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Ben Trbojevic
|15
|Josh Schuster
|16
|Ethan Bullemor
|17
|Toafofoa Sipley
|RESERVES
|18
|Kurt De Luis
|19
|Kaeo Weekes
|20
|Zac Fulton
|21
|James Roumanos
|22
|Jacob Sykes
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Kade Dykes
|1
|Lachlan Miller
|2
|Jesse Ramien
|3
|Connor Tracey
|4
|Ronaldo Mulitalo
|5
|Matt Moylan
|6
|Nicho Hynes
|7
|Braden Hamlin-Uele
|8
|Blayke Brailey
|9
|Royce Hunt
|10
|Briton Nikora
|11
|Wade Graham
|12
|Dale Finucane
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Teig Wilton
|14
|Cameron McInnes
|15
|Aiden Tolman
|16
|Andrew Fifita
|17
|RESERVES
|Braydon Trindall
|18
|Jesse Colquhoun
|19
|Matt Ikuvalu
|20
|Kayal Iro
|21
|Luke Metcalf
|22
2022-08-20T09:35:00Z
|1
|James Tedesco
|2
|Daniel Tupou
|3
|Paul Momirovski
|4
|Joseph Manu
|5
|Joseph Suaalii
|6
|Luke Keary
|7
|Sam Walker
|8
|J. Waerea-Hargreaves
|9
|Sam Verrills
|10
|Matthew Lodge
|11
|Angus Crichton
|12
|Nat Butcher
|13
|Victor Radley
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Connor Watson
|15
|Egan Butcher
|16
|Drew Hutchison
|17
|Terrell May
|RESERVES
|18
|Kevin Naiqama
|19
|Fletcher Baker
|20
|Oliver Gildart
|21
|Ben Thomas
|22
|Siua Wong
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Daine Laurie
|1
|Brent Naden
|2
|Starford To'a
|3
|Asu Kepaoa
|4
|Ken Maumalo
|5
|Adam Doueihi
|6
|Jock Madden
|7
|James Tamou
|8
|Fa'amanu Brown
|9
|Zane Musgrove
|10
|Luke Garner
|11
|Kelma Tuilagi
|12
|Joe Ofahengaue
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Fonua Pole
|14
|Austin Dias
|15
|Tom Freebairn
|16
|Alex Seyfarth
|17
|RESERVES
|Jake Simpkin
|18
|Kitione Kautoga
|19
|Brandon Tumeth
|20
|Junior Pauga
|21
|Tyrone Peachey
|22
2022-08-21T04:00:00Z
|1
|Cody Ramsey
|2
|Mathew Feagai
|3
|Moses Mbye
|4
|Zac Lomax
|5
|Tautau Moga
|6
|Talatau Amone
|7
|Ben Hunt
|8
|Jack de Belin
|9
|Andrew McCullough
|10
|Blake Lawrie
|11
|Josh McGuire
|12
|Jaydn Su'a
|13
|Jack Bird
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Tyrell Fuimaono
|15
|Aaron Woods
|16
|Michael Molo
|17
|Billy Burns
|RESERVES
|18
|Jaiyden Hunt
|19
|Jayden Sullivan
|20
|Francis Molo
|21
|Tyrell Sloan
|22
|Jackson Ford
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Jayden Campbell
|1
|Jojo Fifita
|2
|Phillip Sami
|3
|Brian Kelly
|4
|Patrick Herbert
|5
|AJ Brimson
|6
|Tanah Boyd
|7
|Jaimin Jolliffe
|8
|Erin Clark
|9
|T. Fa'asuamaleaui
|10
|David Fifita
|11
|Beau Fermor
|12
|Isaac Liu
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Greg Marzhew
|14
|Herman Ese'ese
|15
|Moeaki Fotuaika
|16
|Sam McIntyre
|17
|RESERVES
|Corey Thompson
|18
|Jarrod Wallace
|19
|Toby Sexton
|20
|Paul Turner
|21
|Klese Haas
|22
2022-08-21T06:05:00Z
|1
|Tex Hoy
|2
|Edrick Lee
|3
|Dane Gagai
|4
|K. Mapapalangi
|5
|Dominic Young
|6
|Anthony Milford
|7
|Adam Clune
|8
|David Klemmer
|9
|Jayden Brailey
|10
|Daniel Saifiti
|11
|Tyson Frizell
|12
|Brodie Jones
|13
|Jacob Saifiti
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Phoenix Crossland
|15
|Pasami Saulo
|16
|Simi Sasagi
|17
|Mat Croker
|RESERVES
|18
|Sauaso Sue
|19
|Chris Randall
|20
|Jack Johns
|21
|Oryn Keeley
|22
|Hymel Hunt
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Xavier Savage
|1
|Nick Cotric
|2
|Matthew Timoko
|3
|Sebastian Kris
|4
|Jordan Rapana
|5
|Jack Wighton
|6
|Jamal Fogarty
|7
|Josh Papalii
|8
|Zac Woolford
|9
|Joseph Tapine
|10
|Hudson Young
|11
|Elliott Whitehead
|12
|Adam Elliott
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Tom Starling
|14
|Emre Guler
|15
|Corey Horsburgh
|16
|C. Harawira-Naera
|17
|RESERVES
|Albert Hopoate
|18
|Ata Mariota
|19
|Matt Frawley
|20
|Ryan Sutton
|21
|C. Nicoll-Klokstad
|22