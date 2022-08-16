2022-08-18T09:50:00ZAccor Stadium
Rabbitohs
Panthers
MATCH CENTRE
1 Latrell MitchellLatrell Mitchell
2 Alex JohnstonAlex Johnston
3 Isaiah TassIsaiah Tass
4 Campbell GrahamCampbell Graham
5 Jaxson PauloJaxson Paulo
6 Cody WalkerCody Walker
7 Lachlan IliasLachlan Ilias
8 Tevita TatolaTevita Tatola
9 Damien CookDamien Cook
10 D. Suluka-FifitaDaniel Suluka-Fifita
11 Keaon KoloamatangiKeaon Koloamatangi
12 Jai ArrowJai Arrow
13 Cameron MurrayCameron Murray
 INTERCHANGE
14 Taane MilneTaane Milne
15 Mark NichollsMark Nicholls
16 Siliva HaviliSiliva Havili
17 Hame SeleHame Sele
 RESERVES
18 Blake TaaffeBlake Taaffe
19 Dean HawkinsDean Hawkins
20 Davvy MoaleDavvy Moale
21 Shaquai MitchellShaquai Mitchell
22 Izaac ThompsonIzaac Thompson
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Dylan EdwardsDylan Edwards 1
Sunia TuruvaSunia Turuva 2
Izack TagoIzack Tago 3
Stephen CrichtonStephen Crichton 4
Brian To'oBrian To'o 5
Jaeman SalmonJaeman Salmon 6
Sean O'SullivanSean O'Sullivan 7
Moses LeotaMoses Leota 8
Apisai KoroisauApisai Koroisau 9
Matthew EisenhuthMatthew Eisenhuth 10
Viliame KikauViliame Kikau 11
Liam MartinLiam Martin 12
Isaah YeoIsaah Yeo 13
 INTERCHANGE
Mitch KennyMitch Kenny 14
Scott SorensenScott Sorensen 15
Spencer LeniuSpencer Leniu 16
Charlie StainesCharlie Staines 17
 RESERVES
Robert JenningsRobert Jennings 18
J'maine HopgoodJ'maine Hopgood 19
Taylan MayTaylan May 20
Chris SmithChris Smith 21
Kurt FallsKurt Falls 22

2022-08-19T08:00:00ZQueensland Country Bank Stadium
Cowboys
Warriors
MATCH CENTRE
1 Scott DrinkwaterScott Drinkwater
2 Kyle FeldtKyle Feldt
3 Valentine HolmesValentine Holmes
4 Peta HikuPeta Hiku
5 Murray TaulagiMurray Taulagi
6 Tom DeardenTom Dearden
7 Chad TownsendChad Townsend
8 Jordan McLeanJordan McLean
9 Reece RobsonReece Robson
10 Reuben CotterReuben Cotter
11 Tom GilbertTom Gilbert
12 Jeremiah NanaiJeremiah Nanai
13 Jason TaumaloloJason Taumalolo
 INTERCHANGE
14 H. Tabuai-FidowHamiso Tabuai-Fidow
15 Luciano LeiluaLuciano Leilua
16 Coen HessCoen Hess
17 Griffin NeameGriffin Neame
 RESERVES
18 J. Taunoa-BrownJamayne Taunoa-Brown
19 Ben HamptonBen Hampton
20 Jake GranvilleJake Granville
21 Brendan ElliotBrendan Elliot
22 Connelly LemueluConnelly Lemuelu
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reece WalshReece Walsh 1
D. Watene-ZelezniakDallin Watene-Zelezniak 2
Viliami VaileaViliami Vailea 3
Marcelo MontoyaMarcelo Montoya 4
Edward KosiEdward Kosi 5
Daejarn AsiDaejarn Asi 6
Shaun JohnsonShaun Johnson 7
Addin Fonua-BlakeAddin Fonua-Blake 8
Wayde EganWayde Egan 9
Tohu HarrisTohu Harris 10
Euan AitkenEuan Aitken 11
Jack MurchieJack Murchie 12
Bunty AfoaBunty Afoa 13
 INTERCHANGE
Freddy LussickFreddy Lussick 14
Tom AleTom Ale 15
Eliesa KatoaEliesa Katoa 16
Josh CurranJosh Curran 17
 RESERVES
C. Harris-TavitaChanel Harris-Tavita 18
Dunamis LuiDunamis Lui 20
Jackson FreiJackson Frei 21
Adam PompeyAdam Pompey 22
Rocco BerryRocco Berry 23

2022-08-19T09:55:00ZSuncorp Stadium
Broncos
Storm
MATCH CENTRE
1 Te Maire MartinTe Maire Martin
2 Corey OatesCorey Oates
3 Kotoni StaggsKotoni Staggs
4 Delouise HoeterDelouise Hoeter
5 Selwyn CobboSelwyn Cobbo
6 Ezra MamEzra Mam
7 Adam ReynoldsAdam Reynolds
8 Thomas FleglerThomas Flegler
9 Billy WaltersBilly Walters
10 Payne HaasPayne Haas
11 Kurt CapewellKurt Capewell
12 Jordan RikiJordan Riki
13 Kobe HetheringtonKobe Hetherington
 INTERCHANGE
14 Jake TurpinJake Turpin
15 Rhys KennedyRhys Kennedy
16 Corey JensenCorey Jensen
17 Ryan JamesRyan James
 RESERVES
18 Jordan PereiraJordan Pereira
19 Cory PaixCory Paix
20 Tyson GambleTyson Gamble
21 Xavier WillisonXavier Willison
22 Zac HoskingZac Hosking
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Nick MeaneyNick Meaney 1
David NofoalumaDavid Nofoaluma 2
Young TonumaipeaYoung Tonumaipea 3
Justin OlamJustin Olam 4
Xavier CoatesXavier Coates 5
Cameron MunsterCameron Munster 6
Jahrome HughesJahrome Hughes 7
Jesse BromwichJesse Bromwich 8
Harry GrantHarry Grant 9
N. Asofa-SolomonaNelson Asofa-Solomona 10
Tom EisenhuthTom Eisenhuth 11
Kenneath BromwichKenneath Bromwich 12
Josh KingJosh King 13
 INTERCHANGE
Brandon SmithBrandon Smith 14
Tui KamikamicaTui Kamikamica 15
Chris LewisChris Lewis 16
Tyran WishartTyran Wishart 17
 RESERVES
Alec MacDonaldAlec MacDonald 18
Jayden NikorimaJayden Nikorima 19
Grant AndersonGrant Anderson 20
Jordan GrantJordan Grant 21
Trent LoieroTrent Loiero 22

2022-08-20T05:00:00ZCommBank Stadium
Eels
Bulldogs
MATCH CENTRE
1 Clinton GuthersonClinton Gutherson
2 Maika SivoMaika Sivo
3 Will PenisiniWill Penisini
4 Tom OpacicTom Opacic
5 Waqa BlakeWaqa Blake
6 Dylan BrownDylan Brown
7 Mitchell MosesMitchell Moses
8 R. Campbell-GillardReagan Campbell-Gillard
9 Reed MahoneyReed Mahoney
10 Junior PauloJunior Paulo
11 Shaun LaneShaun Lane
12 Isaiah Papali'iIsaiah Papali'i
13 Ryan MattersonRyan Matterson
 INTERCHANGE
14 Ofahiki OgdenOfahiki Ogden
15 Bryce CartwrightBryce Cartwright
16 Oregon KaufusiOregon Kaufusi
17 Marata NiukoreMarata Niukore
 RESERVES
18 Makahesi MakatoaMakahesi Makatoa
19 Bailey SimonssonBailey Simonsson
20 Jakob ArthurJakob Arthur
21 Sean RussellSean Russell
22 Elie El-ZakhemElie El-Zakhem
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Jake AverilloJake Averillo 1
Jacob KirazJacob Kiraz 2
Aaron SchouppAaron Schoupp 3
Braidon BurnsBraidon Burns 4
Josh Addo-CarrJosh Addo-Carr 5
Matt BurtonMatt Burton 6
Kyle FlanaganKyle Flanagan 7
Max KingMax King 8
J. Marshall-KingJeremy Marshall-King 9
Paul VaughanPaul Vaughan 10
Harrison EdwardsHarrison Edwards 11
R. Faitala-MarinerRaymond Faitala-Mariner 12
Josh JacksonJosh Jackson 13
 INTERCHANGE
Zach Dockar-ClayZach Dockar-Clay 14
Joe StimsonJoe Stimson 15
Jackson TopineJackson Topine 16
Chris PatoloChris Patolo 17
 RESERVES
Declan CaseyDeclan Casey 19
Bailey Biondi-OdoBailey Biondi-Odo 20
Brandon WakehamBrandon Wakeham 21
Luke ThompsonLuke Thompson 22
T. Pangai JuniorTevita Pangai Junior 23

2022-08-20T07:30:00Z4 Pines Park
Sea Eagles
Sharks
MATCH CENTRE
1 Reuben GarrickReuben Garrick
2 Tolutau KoulaTolutau Koula
3 Brad ParkerBrad Parker
4 Morgan HarperMorgan Harper
5 C. TuipulotuChristian Tuipulotu
6 Kieran ForanKieran Foran
7 Daly Cherry-EvansDaly Cherry-Evans
8 Josh AloiaiJosh Aloiai
9 Lachlan CrokerLachlan Croker
10 Martin TaupauMartin Taupau
11 Haumole Olakau'atuHaumole Olakau'atu
12 Andrew DaveyAndrew Davey
13 Dylan WalkerDylan Walker
 INTERCHANGE
14 Ben TrbojevicBen Trbojevic
15 Josh SchusterJosh Schuster
16 Ethan BullemorEthan Bullemor
17 Toafofoa SipleyToafofoa Sipley
 RESERVES
18 Kurt De LuisKurt De Luis
19 Kaeo WeekesKaeo Weekes
20 Zac FultonZac Fulton
21 James RoumanosJames Roumanos
22 Jacob SykesJacob Sykes
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Kade DykesKade Dykes 1
Lachlan MillerLachlan Miller 2
Jesse RamienJesse Ramien 3
Connor TraceyConnor Tracey 4
Ronaldo MulitaloRonaldo Mulitalo 5
Matt MoylanMatt Moylan 6
Nicho HynesNicho Hynes 7
Braden Hamlin-UeleBraden Hamlin-Uele 8
Blayke BraileyBlayke Brailey 9
Royce HuntRoyce Hunt 10
Briton NikoraBriton Nikora 11
Wade GrahamWade Graham 12
Dale FinucaneDale Finucane 13
 INTERCHANGE
Teig WiltonTeig Wilton 14
Cameron McInnesCameron McInnes 15
Aiden TolmanAiden Tolman 16
Andrew FifitaAndrew Fifita 17
 RESERVES
Braydon TrindallBraydon Trindall 18
Jesse ColquhounJesse Colquhoun 19
Matt IkuvaluMatt Ikuvalu 20
Kayal IroKayal Iro 21
Luke MetcalfLuke Metcalf 22

2022-08-20T09:35:00ZSydney Cricket Ground
Roosters
Wests Tigers
MATCH CENTRE
1 James TedescoJames Tedesco
2 Daniel TupouDaniel Tupou
3 Paul MomirovskiPaul Momirovski
4 Joseph ManuJoseph Manu
5 Joseph SuaaliiJoseph Suaalii
6 Luke KearyLuke Keary
7 Sam WalkerSam Walker
8 J. Waerea-HargreavesJared Waerea-Hargreaves
9 Sam VerrillsSam Verrills
10 Matthew LodgeMatthew Lodge
11 Angus CrichtonAngus Crichton
12 Nat ButcherNat Butcher
13 Victor RadleyVictor Radley
 INTERCHANGE
14 Connor WatsonConnor Watson
15 Egan ButcherEgan Butcher
16 Drew HutchisonDrew Hutchison
17 Terrell MayTerrell May
 RESERVES
18 Kevin NaiqamaKevin Naiqama
19 Fletcher BakerFletcher Baker
20 Oliver GildartOliver Gildart
21 Ben ThomasBen Thomas
22 Siua WongSiua Wong
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Daine LaurieDaine Laurie 1
Brent NadenBrent Naden 2
Starford To'aStarford To'a 3
Asu KepaoaAsu Kepaoa 4
Ken MaumaloKen Maumalo 5
Adam DoueihiAdam Doueihi 6
Jock MaddenJock Madden 7
James TamouJames Tamou 8
Fa'amanu BrownFa'amanu Brown 9
Zane MusgroveZane Musgrove 10
Luke GarnerLuke Garner 11
Kelma TuilagiKelma Tuilagi 12
Joe OfahengaueJoe Ofahengaue 13
 INTERCHANGE
Fonua PoleFonua Pole 14
Austin DiasAustin Dias 15
Tom FreebairnTom Freebairn 16
Alex SeyfarthAlex Seyfarth 17
 RESERVES
Jake SimpkinJake Simpkin 18
Kitione KautogaKitione Kautoga 19
Brandon TumethBrandon Tumeth 20
Junior PaugaJunior Pauga 21
Tyrone PeacheyTyrone Peachey 22

2022-08-21T04:00:00ZWIN Stadium
Dragons
Titans
MATCH CENTRE
1 Cody RamseyCody Ramsey
2 Mathew FeagaiMathew Feagai
3 Moses MbyeMoses Mbye
4 Zac LomaxZac Lomax
5 Tautau MogaTautau Moga
6 Talatau AmoneTalatau Amone
7 Ben HuntBen Hunt
8 Jack de BelinJack de Belin
9 Andrew McCulloughAndrew McCullough
10 Blake LawrieBlake Lawrie
11 Josh McGuireJosh McGuire
12 Jaydn Su'aJaydn Su'a
13 Jack BirdJack Bird
 INTERCHANGE
14 Tyrell FuimaonoTyrell Fuimaono
15 Aaron WoodsAaron Woods
16 Michael MoloMichael Molo
17 Billy BurnsBilly Burns
 RESERVES
18 Jaiyden HuntJaiyden Hunt
19 Jayden SullivanJayden Sullivan
20 Francis MoloFrancis Molo
21 Tyrell SloanTyrell Sloan
22 Jackson FordJackson Ford
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Jayden CampbellJayden Campbell 1
Jojo FifitaJojo Fifita 2
Phillip SamiPhillip Sami 3
Brian KellyBrian Kelly 4
Patrick HerbertPatrick Herbert 5
AJ BrimsonAJ Brimson 6
Tanah BoydTanah Boyd 7
Jaimin JolliffeJaimin Jolliffe 8
Erin ClarkErin Clark 9
T. Fa'asuamaleauiTino Fa'asuamaleaui 10
David FifitaDavid Fifita 11
Beau FermorBeau Fermor 12
Isaac LiuIsaac Liu 13
 INTERCHANGE
Greg MarzhewGreg Marzhew 14
Herman Ese'eseHerman Ese'ese 15
Moeaki FotuaikaMoeaki Fotuaika 16
Sam McIntyreSam McIntyre 17
 RESERVES
Corey ThompsonCorey Thompson 18
Jarrod WallaceJarrod Wallace 19
Toby SextonToby Sexton 20
Paul TurnerPaul Turner 21
Klese HaasKlese Haas 22

2022-08-21T06:05:00ZMcDonald Jones Stadium
Knights
Raiders
MATCH CENTRE
1 Tex HoyTex Hoy
2 Edrick LeeEdrick Lee
3 Dane GagaiDane Gagai
4 K. MapapalangiKrystian Mapapalangi
5 Dominic YoungDominic Young
6 Anthony MilfordAnthony Milford
7 Adam CluneAdam Clune
8 David KlemmerDavid Klemmer
9 Jayden BraileyJayden Brailey
10 Daniel SaifitiDaniel Saifiti
11 Tyson FrizellTyson Frizell
12 Brodie JonesBrodie Jones
13 Jacob SaifitiJacob Saifiti
 INTERCHANGE
14 Phoenix CrosslandPhoenix Crossland
15 Pasami SauloPasami Saulo
16 Simi SasagiSimi Sasagi
17 Mat CrokerMat Croker
 RESERVES
18 Sauaso SueSauaso Sue
19 Chris RandallChris Randall
20 Jack JohnsJack Johns
21 Oryn KeeleyOryn Keeley
22 Hymel HuntHymel Hunt
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Xavier SavageXavier Savage 1
Nick CotricNick Cotric 2
Matthew TimokoMatthew Timoko 3
Sebastian KrisSebastian Kris 4
Jordan RapanaJordan Rapana 5
Jack WightonJack Wighton 6
Jamal FogartyJamal Fogarty 7
Josh PapaliiJosh Papalii 8
Zac WoolfordZac Woolford 9
Joseph TapineJoseph Tapine 10
Hudson YoungHudson Young 11
Elliott WhiteheadElliott Whitehead 12
Adam ElliottAdam Elliott 13
 INTERCHANGE
Tom StarlingTom Starling 14
Emre GulerEmre Guler 15
Corey HorsburghCorey Horsburgh 16
C. Harawira-NaeraCorey Harawira-Naera 17
 RESERVES
Albert HopoateAlbert Hopoate 18
Ata MariotaAta Mariota 19
Matt FrawleyMatt Frawley 20
Ryan SuttonRyan Sutton 21
C. Nicoll-KlokstadCharnze Nicoll-Klokstad 22