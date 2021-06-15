2021-06-17T09:50:00Z
|1
|Tesi Niu
|2
|Xavier Coates
|3
|Herbie Farnworth
|4
|Jesse Arthars
|5
|Selwyn Cobbo
|6
|Karmichael Hunt
|7
|Tyson Gamble
|8
|Matthew Lodge
|9
|Jake Turpin
|10
|Payne Haas
|11
|Alex Glenn
|12
|Tevita Pangai Junior
|13
|Thomas Flegler
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Kobe Hetherington
|15
|John Asiata
|16
|Keenan Palasia
|17
|TC Robati
|RESERVES
|18
|Cory Paix
|19
|Jordan Riki
|20
|Rhys Kennedy
|21
|Dale Copley
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Latrell Mitchell
|1
|Alex Johnston
|2
|Dane Gagai
|3
|Campbell Graham
|4
|Taane Milne
|5
|Cody Walker
|6
|Adam Reynolds
|7
|Mark Nicholls
|8
|Damien Cook
|9
|Tevita Tatola
|10
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|11
|Jai Arrow
|12
|Cameron Murray
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Braidon Burns
|14
|Hame Sele
|15
|Thomas Burgess
|16
|Jacob Host
|17
|RESERVES
|Blake Taaffe
|18
|Liam Knight
|19
|Josh Mansour
|20
|Jaydn Su’a
|21
2021-06-18T08:00:00Z
|1
|Valentine Holmes
|2
|Kyle Feldt
|3
|Javid Bowen
|4
|Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow
|5
|Murray Taulagi
|6
|Scott Drinkwater
|7
|Tom Dearden
|8
|Coen Hess
|9
|Reece Robson
|10
|Jordan McLean
|11
|Shane Wright
|12
|Mitchell Dunn
|13
|Jason Taumalolo
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Jake Granville
|15
|Tom Gilbert
|16
|Lachlan Burr
|17
|Francis Molo
|RESERVES
|18
|Peter Hola
|19
|Daejarn Asi
|20
|Kane Bradley
|21
|Corey Jensen
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|William Kennedy
|1
|Connor Tracey
|2
|Will Chambers
|3
|Jesse Ramien
|4
|Ronaldo Mulitalo
|5
|Matt Moylan
|6
|Shaun Johnson
|7
|Aiden Tolman
|8
|Blayke Brailey
|9
|Aaron Woods
|10
|Briton Nikora
|11
|Siosifa Talakai
|12
|Toby Rudolf
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Braydon Trindall
|14
|Teig Wilton
|15
|Jack Williams
|16
|Andrew Fifita
|17
|RESERVES
|Billy Magoulias
|18
|Chad Townsend
|19
|Braden Hamlin-Uele
|20
|Sione Katoa
|21
2021-06-18T09:55:00Z
|1
|Dylan Edwards
|2
|Charlie Staines
|3
|Stephen Crichton
|4
|Matt Burton
|5
|Brian To’o
|6
|Jarome Luai
|7
|Nathan Cleary
|8
|Moses Leota
|9
|Apisai Koroisau
|10
|James Fisher-Harris
|11
|Liam Martin
|12
|Kurt Capewell
|13
|Isaah Yeo
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Mitch Kenny
|15
|Scott Sorensen
|16
|Matthew Eisenhuth
|17
|Izack Tago
|RESERVES
|18
|Spencer Leniu
|19
|J’maine Hopgood
|20
|Tyrone May
|21
|Brent Naden
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|James Tedesco
|1
|Daniel Tupou
|2
|Josh Morris
|3
|Joseph Manu
|4
|Matt Ikuvalu
|5
|Lachlan Lam
|6
|Sam Walker
|7
|J. Waerea-Hargreaves
|8
|Adam Keighran
|9
|Siosiua Taukeiaho
|10
|Angus Crichton
|11
|Sitili Tupouniua
|12
|Isaac Liu
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Sam Verrills
|14
|Egan Butcher
|15
|Daniel Suluka-Fifita
|16
|Fletcher Baker
|17
|RESERVES
|Tuku Hau Tapuha
|18
|Ben Thomas
|19
|Billy Smith
|20
|Joseph Suaalii
|21
2021-06-19T05:00:00Z
|1
|Kalyn Ponga
|2
|Dominic Young
|3
|Kurt Mann
|4
|Enari Tuala
|5
|Hymel Hunt
|6
|Jake Clifford
|7
|Mitchell Pearce
|8
|Jacob Saifiti
|9
|Jayden Brailey
|10
|Daniel Saifiti
|11
|Lachlan Fitzgibbon
|12
|Brodie Jones
|13
|Mitch Barnett
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Connor Watson
|15
|David Klemmer
|16
|Sauaso Sue
|17
|Jack Johns
|RESERVES
|18
|Josh King
|19
|Matt Croker
|20
|Brayden Musgrove
|21
|Tex Hoy
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reece Walsh
|1
|Marcelo Montoya
|2
|Rocco Berry
|3
|Euan Aitken
|4
|Roger Tuivasa-Sheck
|5
|Kodi Nikorima
|6
|Sean O’Sullivan
|7
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|8
|Jazz Tevaga
|9
|Ben Murdoch-Masila
|10
|Bayley Sironen
|11
|Tohu Harris
|12
|Josh Curran
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Eliesa Katoa
|14
|Leeson Ah Mau
|15
|Bunty Afoa
|16
|Kane Evans
|17
|RESERVES
|Edward Kosi
|18
|Jack Murchie
|20
|Adam Pompey
|21
|Taniela Otukolo
|22
2021-06-19T07:30:00Z
|1
|Matthew Dufty
|2
|Cody Ramsey
|3
|Brayden Wiliame
|4
|Gerard Beale
|5
|Mikaele Ravalawa
|6
|Corey Norman
|7
|Ben Hunt
|8
|Blake Lawrie
|9
|Andrew McCullough
|10
|Paul Vaughan
|11
|Tariq Sims
|12
|Jack Bird
|13
|Jackson Ford
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Junior Amone
|15
|Josh Kerr
|16
|Daniel Alvaro
|17
|Jack de Belin
|RESERVES
|18
|Adam Clune
|19
|Poasa Faamausili
|20
|Tyrell Sloan
|21
|Zac Lomax
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Bailey Simonsson
|1
|Semi Valemei
|2
|Sebastian Kris
|3
|Matthew Timoko
|4
|Jordan Rapana
|5
|Jack Wighton
|6
|Sam Williams
|7
|Josh Papalii
|8
|Josh Hodgson
|9
|Dunamis Lui
|10
|Corey Harawira-Naera
|11
|Elliott Whitehead
|12
|Ryan Sutton
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Tom Starling
|14
|Emre Guler
|15
|Iosia Soliola
|16
|Joseph Tapine
|17
|RESERVES
|Xavier Savage
|18
|Hudson Young
|19
|Matt Frawley
|20
|Ryan James
|21
2021-06-19T09:35:00Z
|1
|Nicho Hynes
|2
|George Jennings
|3
|Reimis Smith
|4
|Justin Olam
|5
|Josh Addo-Carr
|6
|Cameron Munster
|7
|Jahrome Hughes
|8
|N. Asofa-Solomona
|9
|Brandon Smith
|10
|Christian Welch
|11
|Felise Kaufusi
|12
|Tom Eisenhuth
|13
|Dale Finucane
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Harry Grant
|15
|Tui Kamikamica
|16
|Chris Lewis
|17
|Aaron Pene
|RESERVES
|18
|Harry Grant
|19
|Cooper Johns
|20
|Trent Loiero
|21
|Dean Ieremia
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Daine Laurie
|1
|David Nofoaluma
|2
|Tommy Talau
|3
|James Roberts
|4
|Ken Maumalo
|5
|Moses Mbye
|6
|Luke Brooks
|7
|James Tamou
|8
|Jacob Liddle
|9
|Alex Twal
|10
|Luke Garner
|11
|Luciano Leilua
|12
|Joe Ofahengaue
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Stefano Utoikamanu
|14
|Shawn Blore
|15
|Tom Amone
|16
|Alex Seyfarth
|17
|RESERVES
|Michael Chee-Kam
|18
|Kelma Tuilagi
|19
|Fetalaiga Pauga
|20
|Jake Simpkin
|21
2021-06-20T04:00:00Z
|1
|Clinton Gutherson
|2
|Sean Russell
|3
|Tom Opacic
|4
|Waqa Blake
|5
|Haze Dunster
|6
|Dylan Brown
|7
|Mitchell Moses
|8
|R. Campbell-Gillard
|9
|Joey Lussick
|10
|Junior Paulo
|11
|Isaiah Papali’i
|12
|Ryan Matterson
|13
|Nathan Brown
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Marata Niukore
|15
|Shaun Lane
|16
|Keegan Hipgrave
|17
|Nathaniel Roache
|RESERVES
|18
|Oregon Kaufusi
|19
|Blake Ferguson
|20
|Bryce Cartwright
|21
|Jakob Arthur
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Nick Meaney
|1
|Nick Cotric
|2
|Will Hopoate
|3
|Aaron Schoupp
|4
|Tui Katoa
|5
|Brandon Wakeham
|6
|Jake Averillo
|7
|Jack Hetherington
|8
|Jeremy Marshall-King
|9
|Luke Thompson
|10
|Adam Elliott
|11
|Matt Doorey
|12
|Josh Jackson
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Sione Katoa
|14
|Dylan Napa
|15
|Ava Seumanufagai
|16
|Corey Waddell
|17
|RESERVES
|Kyle Flanagan
|19
|Joe Stimson
|20
|D. Watene-Zelezniak
|21
|Jackson Topine
|22
2021-06-20T06:05:00Z
|1
|Jayden Campbell
|2
|Greg Marzhew
|3
|Brian Kelly
|4
|Patrick Herbert
|5
|Phillip Sami
|6
|Ashley Taylor
|7
|Jamal Fogarty
|8
|Jarrod Wallace
|9
|Erin Clark
|10
|Moeaki Fotuaika
|11
|Sam Stone
|12
|David Fifita
|13
|Tino Fa’asuamaleaui
|INTERCHANGE
|14
|Tyrone Peachey
|15
|Jaimin Jolliffe
|16
|Sam McIntyre
|17
|Jai Whitbread
|RESERVES
|18
|Mitch Rein
|19
|Joseph Vuna
|20
|Anthony Don
|21
|AJ Brimson
|Fullback
|Wing
|Centre
|Centre
|Wing
|Five-eighth
|Halfback
|Prop
|Hooker
|Prop
|Second Row
|Second Row
|Lock
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Interchange
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Reserves
|Tom Trbojevic
|1
|Jason Saab
|2
|Brad Parker
|3
|Morgan Harper
|4
|Reuben Garrick
|5
|Kieran Foran
|6
|Daly Cherry-Evans
|7
|Taniela Paseka
|8
|Lachlan Croker
|9
|Martin Taupau
|10
|Haumole Olakau’atu
|11
|Karl Lawton
|12
|Jake Trbojevic
|13
|INTERCHANGE
|Dylan Walker
|14
|Ben Trbojevic
|15
|Sean Keppie
|16
|Toafofoa Sipley
|17
|RESERVES
|Moses Suli
|18
|Tevita Funa
|19
|Christian Tuipulotu
|20
|Kurt De Luis
|21