2021-06-17T09:50:00ZSuncorp Stadium
Broncos
Rabbitohs
MATCH CENTRE
1 Tesi NiuTesi Niu
2 Xavier CoatesXavier Coates
3 Herbie FarnworthHerbie Farnworth
4 Jesse ArtharsJesse Arthars
5 Selwyn CobboSelwyn Cobbo
6 Karmichael HuntKarmichael Hunt
7 Tyson GambleTyson Gamble
8 Matthew LodgeMatthew Lodge
9 Jake TurpinJake Turpin
10 Payne HaasPayne Haas
11 Alex GlennAlex Glenn
12 Tevita Pangai JuniorTevita Pangai Junior
13 Thomas FleglerThomas Flegler
 INTERCHANGE
14 Kobe HetheringtonKobe Hetherington
15 John AsiataJohn Asiata
16 Keenan PalasiaKeenan Palasia
17 TC RobatiTC Robati
 RESERVES
18 Cory PaixCory Paix
19 Jordan RikiJordan Riki
20 Rhys KennedyRhys Kennedy
21 Dale CopleyDale Copley
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Latrell MitchellLatrell Mitchell 1
Alex JohnstonAlex Johnston 2
Dane GagaiDane Gagai 3
Campbell GrahamCampbell Graham 4
Taane MilneTaane Milne 5
Cody WalkerCody Walker 6
Adam ReynoldsAdam Reynolds 7
Mark NichollsMark Nicholls 8
Damien CookDamien Cook 9
Tevita TatolaTevita Tatola 10
Keaon KoloamatangiKeaon Koloamatangi 11
Jai ArrowJai Arrow 12
Cameron MurrayCameron Murray 13
 INTERCHANGE
Braidon BurnsBraidon Burns 14
Hame SeleHame Sele 15
Thomas BurgessThomas Burgess 16
Jacob HostJacob Host 17
 RESERVES
Blake TaaffeBlake Taaffe 18
Liam KnightLiam Knight 19
Josh MansourJosh Mansour 20
Jaydn Su’aJaydn Su’a 21

2021-06-18T08:00:00ZQueensland Country Bank Stadium
Cowboys
Sharks
MATCH CENTRE
1 Valentine HolmesValentine Holmes
2 Kyle FeldtKyle Feldt
3 Javid BowenJavid Bowen
4 Hamiso Tabuai-FidowHamiso Tabuai-Fidow
5 Murray TaulagiMurray Taulagi
6 Scott DrinkwaterScott Drinkwater
7 Tom DeardenTom Dearden
8 Coen HessCoen Hess
9 Reece RobsonReece Robson
10 Jordan McLeanJordan McLean
11 Shane WrightShane Wright
12 Mitchell DunnMitchell Dunn
13 Jason TaumaloloJason Taumalolo
 INTERCHANGE
14 Jake GranvilleJake Granville
15 Tom GilbertTom Gilbert
16 Lachlan BurrLachlan Burr
17 Francis MoloFrancis Molo
 RESERVES
18 Peter HolaPeter Hola
19 Daejarn AsiDaejarn Asi
20 Kane BradleyKane Bradley
21 Corey JensenCorey Jensen
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
William KennedyWilliam Kennedy 1
Connor TraceyConnor Tracey 2
Will ChambersWill Chambers 3
Jesse RamienJesse Ramien 4
Ronaldo MulitaloRonaldo Mulitalo 5
Matt MoylanMatt Moylan 6
Shaun JohnsonShaun Johnson 7
Aiden TolmanAiden Tolman 8
Blayke BraileyBlayke Brailey 9
Aaron WoodsAaron Woods 10
Briton NikoraBriton Nikora 11
Siosifa TalakaiSiosifa Talakai 12
Toby RudolfToby Rudolf 13
 INTERCHANGE
Braydon TrindallBraydon Trindall 14
Teig WiltonTeig Wilton 15
Jack WilliamsJack Williams 16
Andrew FifitaAndrew Fifita 17
 RESERVES
Billy MagouliasBilly Magoulias 18
Chad TownsendChad Townsend 19
Braden Hamlin-UeleBraden Hamlin-Uele 20
Sione KatoaSione Katoa 21

2021-06-18T09:55:00ZBlueBet Stadium
Panthers
Roosters
MATCH CENTRE
1 Dylan EdwardsDylan Edwards
2 Charlie StainesCharlie Staines
3 Stephen CrichtonStephen Crichton
4 Matt BurtonMatt Burton
5 Brian To’oBrian To’o
6 Jarome LuaiJarome Luai
7 Nathan ClearyNathan Cleary
8 Moses LeotaMoses Leota
9 Apisai KoroisauApisai Koroisau
10 James Fisher-HarrisJames Fisher-Harris
11 Liam MartinLiam Martin
12 Kurt CapewellKurt Capewell
13 Isaah YeoIsaah Yeo
 INTERCHANGE
14 Mitch KennyMitch Kenny
15 Scott SorensenScott Sorensen
16 Matthew EisenhuthMatthew Eisenhuth
17 Izack TagoIzack Tago
 RESERVES
18 Spencer LeniuSpencer Leniu
19 J’maine HopgoodJ’maine Hopgood
20 Tyrone MayTyrone May
21 Brent NadenBrent Naden
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
James TedescoJames Tedesco 1
Daniel TupouDaniel Tupou 2
Josh MorrisJosh Morris 3
Joseph ManuJoseph Manu 4
Matt IkuvaluMatt Ikuvalu 5
Lachlan LamLachlan Lam 6
Sam WalkerSam Walker 7
J. Waerea-HargreavesJared Waerea-Hargreaves 8
Adam KeighranAdam Keighran 9
Siosiua TaukeiahoSiosiua Taukeiaho 10
Angus CrichtonAngus Crichton 11
Sitili TupouniuaSitili Tupouniua 12
Isaac LiuIsaac Liu 13
 INTERCHANGE
Sam VerrillsSam Verrills 14
Egan ButcherEgan Butcher 15
Daniel Suluka-FifitaDaniel Suluka-Fifita 16
Fletcher BakerFletcher Baker 17
 RESERVES
Tuku Hau TapuhaTuku Hau Tapuha 18
Ben ThomasBen Thomas 19
Billy SmithBilly Smith 20
Joseph SuaaliiJoseph Suaalii 21

2021-06-19T05:00:00ZMcDonald Jones Stadium
Knights
Warriors
MATCH CENTRE
1 Kalyn PongaKalyn Ponga
2 Dominic YoungDominic Young
3 Kurt MannKurt Mann
4 Enari TualaEnari Tuala
5 Hymel HuntHymel Hunt
6 Jake CliffordJake Clifford
7 Mitchell PearceMitchell Pearce
8 Jacob SaifitiJacob Saifiti
9 Jayden BraileyJayden Brailey
10 Daniel SaifitiDaniel Saifiti
11 Lachlan FitzgibbonLachlan Fitzgibbon
12 Brodie JonesBrodie Jones
13 Mitch BarnettMitch Barnett
 INTERCHANGE
14 Connor WatsonConnor Watson
15 David KlemmerDavid Klemmer
16 Sauaso SueSauaso Sue
17 Jack JohnsJack Johns
 RESERVES
18 Josh KingJosh King
19 Matt CrokerMatt Croker
20 Brayden MusgroveBrayden Musgrove
21 Tex HoyTex Hoy
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reece WalshReece Walsh 1
Marcelo MontoyaMarcelo Montoya 2
Rocco BerryRocco Berry 3
Euan AitkenEuan Aitken 4
Roger Tuivasa-SheckRoger Tuivasa-Sheck 5
Kodi NikorimaKodi Nikorima 6
Sean O’SullivanSean O’Sullivan 7
Addin Fonua-BlakeAddin Fonua-Blake 8
Jazz TevagaJazz Tevaga 9
Ben Murdoch-MasilaBen Murdoch-Masila 10
Bayley SironenBayley Sironen 11
Tohu HarrisTohu Harris 12
Josh CurranJosh Curran 13
 INTERCHANGE
Eliesa KatoaEliesa Katoa 14
Leeson Ah MauLeeson Ah Mau 15
Bunty AfoaBunty Afoa 16
Kane EvansKane Evans 17
 RESERVES
Edward KosiEdward Kosi 18
Jack MurchieJack Murchie 20
Adam PompeyAdam Pompey 21
Taniela OtukoloTaniela Otukolo 22

2021-06-19T07:30:00ZWIN Stadium
Dragons
Raiders
MATCH CENTRE
1 Matthew DuftyMatthew Dufty
2 Cody RamseyCody Ramsey
3 Brayden WiliameBrayden Wiliame
4 Gerard BealeGerard Beale
5 Mikaele RavalawaMikaele Ravalawa
6 Corey NormanCorey Norman
7 Ben HuntBen Hunt
8 Blake LawrieBlake Lawrie
9 Andrew McCulloughAndrew McCullough
10 Paul VaughanPaul Vaughan
11 Tariq SimsTariq Sims
12 Jack BirdJack Bird
13 Jackson FordJackson Ford
 INTERCHANGE
14 Junior AmoneJunior Amone
15 Josh KerrJosh Kerr
16 Daniel AlvaroDaniel Alvaro
17 Jack de BelinJack de Belin
 RESERVES
18 Adam CluneAdam Clune
19 Poasa FaamausiliPoasa Faamausili
20 Tyrell SloanTyrell Sloan
21 Zac LomaxZac Lomax
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Bailey SimonssonBailey Simonsson 1
Semi ValemeiSemi Valemei 2
Sebastian KrisSebastian Kris 3
Matthew TimokoMatthew Timoko 4
Jordan RapanaJordan Rapana 5
Jack WightonJack Wighton 6
Sam WilliamsSam Williams 7
Josh PapaliiJosh Papalii 8
Josh HodgsonJosh Hodgson 9
Dunamis LuiDunamis Lui 10
Corey Harawira-NaeraCorey Harawira-Naera 11
Elliott WhiteheadElliott Whitehead 12
Ryan SuttonRyan Sutton 13
 INTERCHANGE
Tom StarlingTom Starling 14
Emre GulerEmre Guler 15
Iosia SoliolaIosia Soliola 16
Joseph TapineJoseph Tapine 17
 RESERVES
Xavier SavageXavier Savage 18
Hudson YoungHudson Young 19
Matt FrawleyMatt Frawley 20
Ryan JamesRyan James 21

2021-06-19T09:35:00ZSunshine Coast Stadium
Storm
Wests Tigers
MATCH CENTRE
1 Nicho HynesNicho Hynes
2 George JenningsGeorge Jennings
3 Reimis SmithReimis Smith
4 Justin OlamJustin Olam
5 Josh Addo-CarrJosh Addo-Carr
6 Cameron MunsterCameron Munster
7 Jahrome HughesJahrome Hughes
8 N. Asofa-SolomonaNelson Asofa-Solomona
9 Brandon SmithBrandon Smith
10 Christian WelchChristian Welch
11 Felise KaufusiFelise Kaufusi
12 Tom EisenhuthTom Eisenhuth
13 Dale FinucaneDale Finucane
 INTERCHANGE
14 Harry GrantHarry Grant
15 Tui KamikamicaTui Kamikamica
16 Chris LewisChris Lewis
17 Aaron PeneAaron Pene
 RESERVES
18 Harry GrantHarry Grant
19 Cooper JohnsCooper Johns
20 Trent LoieroTrent Loiero
21 Dean IeremiaDean Ieremia
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Daine LaurieDaine Laurie 1
David NofoalumaDavid Nofoaluma 2
Tommy TalauTommy Talau 3
James RobertsJames Roberts 4
Ken MaumaloKen Maumalo 5
Moses MbyeMoses Mbye 6
Luke BrooksLuke Brooks 7
James TamouJames Tamou 8
Jacob LiddleJacob Liddle 9
Alex TwalAlex Twal 10
Luke GarnerLuke Garner 11
Luciano LeiluaLuciano Leilua 12
Joe OfahengaueJoe Ofahengaue 13
 INTERCHANGE
Stefano UtoikamanuStefano Utoikamanu 14
Shawn BloreShawn Blore 15
Tom AmoneTom Amone 16
Alex SeyfarthAlex Seyfarth 17
 RESERVES
Michael Chee-KamMichael Chee-Kam 18
Kelma TuilagiKelma Tuilagi 19
Fetalaiga PaugaFetalaiga Pauga 20
Jake SimpkinJake Simpkin 21

2021-06-20T04:00:00ZBankwest Stadium
Eels
Bulldogs
MATCH CENTRE
1 Clinton GuthersonClinton Gutherson
2 Sean RussellSean Russell
3 Tom OpacicTom Opacic
4 Waqa BlakeWaqa Blake
5 Haze DunsterHaze Dunster
6 Dylan BrownDylan Brown
7 Mitchell MosesMitchell Moses
8 R. Campbell-GillardReagan Campbell-Gillard
9 Joey LussickJoey Lussick
10 Junior PauloJunior Paulo
11 Isaiah Papali’iIsaiah Papali’i
12 Ryan MattersonRyan Matterson
13 Nathan BrownNathan Brown
 INTERCHANGE
14 Marata NiukoreMarata Niukore
15 Shaun LaneShaun Lane
16 Keegan HipgraveKeegan Hipgrave
17 Nathaniel RoacheNathaniel Roache
 RESERVES
18 Oregon KaufusiOregon Kaufusi
19 Blake FergusonBlake Ferguson
20 Bryce CartwrightBryce Cartwright
21 Jakob ArthurJakob Arthur
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Nick MeaneyNick Meaney 1
Nick CotricNick Cotric 2
Will HopoateWill Hopoate 3
Aaron SchouppAaron Schoupp 4
Tui KatoaTui Katoa 5
Brandon WakehamBrandon Wakeham 6
Jake AverilloJake Averillo 7
Jack HetheringtonJack Hetherington 8
Jeremy Marshall-KingJeremy Marshall-King 9
Luke ThompsonLuke Thompson 10
Adam ElliottAdam Elliott 11
Matt DooreyMatt Doorey 12
Josh JacksonJosh Jackson 13
 INTERCHANGE
Sione KatoaSione Katoa 14
Dylan NapaDylan Napa 15
Ava SeumanufagaiAva Seumanufagai 16
Corey WaddellCorey Waddell 17
 RESERVES
Kyle FlanaganKyle Flanagan 19
Joe StimsonJoe Stimson 20
D. Watene-ZelezniakDallin Watene-Zelezniak 21
Jackson TopineJackson Topine 22

2021-06-20T06:05:00ZCbus Super Stadium
Titans
Sea Eagles
MATCH CENTRE
1 Jayden CampbellJayden Campbell
2 Greg MarzhewGreg Marzhew
3 Brian KellyBrian Kelly
4 Patrick HerbertPatrick Herbert
5 Phillip SamiPhillip Sami
6 Ashley TaylorAshley Taylor
7 Jamal FogartyJamal Fogarty
8 Jarrod WallaceJarrod Wallace
9 Erin ClarkErin Clark
10 Moeaki FotuaikaMoeaki Fotuaika
11 Sam StoneSam Stone
12 David FifitaDavid Fifita
13 Tino Fa’asuamaleauiTino Fa’asuamaleaui
 INTERCHANGE
14 Tyrone PeacheyTyrone Peachey
15 Jaimin JolliffeJaimin Jolliffe
16 Sam McIntyreSam McIntyre
17 Jai WhitbreadJai Whitbread
 RESERVES
18 Mitch ReinMitch Rein
19 Joseph VunaJoseph Vuna
20 Anthony DonAnthony Don
21 AJ BrimsonAJ Brimson
Fullback
Wing
Centre
Centre
Wing
Five-eighth
Halfback
Prop
Hooker
Prop
Second Row
Second Row
Lock
 
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
Interchange
 
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Reserves
Tom TrbojevicTom Trbojevic 1
Jason SaabJason Saab 2
Brad ParkerBrad Parker 3
Morgan HarperMorgan Harper 4
Reuben GarrickReuben Garrick 5
Kieran ForanKieran Foran 6
Daly Cherry-EvansDaly Cherry-Evans 7
Taniela PasekaTaniela Paseka 8
Lachlan CrokerLachlan Croker 9
Martin TaupauMartin Taupau 10
Haumole Olakau’atuHaumole Olakau’atu 11
Karl LawtonKarl Lawton 12
Jake TrbojevicJake Trbojevic 13
 INTERCHANGE
Dylan WalkerDylan Walker 14
Ben TrbojevicBen Trbojevic 15
Sean KeppieSean Keppie 16
Toafofoa SipleyToafofoa Sipley 17
 RESERVES
Moses SuliMoses Suli 18
Tevita FunaTevita Funa 19
Christian TuipulotuChristian Tuipulotu 20
Kurt De LuisKurt De Luis 21